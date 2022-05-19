ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Auburn offers 2025 offensive tackle recruit

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRzQ8_0fk8tb2d00

Auburn seems to be trying to build the trenches early.

The Tigers offered 2025 offensive tackle recruit Nicolai Brooks on Thursday according to his Twitter account. The offer comes just a few days after Auburn offered another 2025 offensive lineman prospect, Peyton Joseph.

Brooks, who plays at St. Francis High School in Alpharetta, Georgia, hasn’t gotten a lot of offers on the grounds that he’s a 2025 prospect. So far, only Georgia, Ole Miss and Penn State have sent offers his way, and it’s too far out to tell which way he is leaning.

At the moment, it’s looking like the Tigers are trying to stock up on offensive lineman offers for the 2025 class. Brooks is the third offensive lineman that coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have offered for the 2025 class, the other two being Joseph and Alabama native Micah Debose. The Tigers’ offensive line has been a point of conversation over the past few seasons, and it seems as if Auburn is looking to the future to try and bolster its offensive line corps well in advance.

Brooks, being a 2025 recruit, has not been rated by any major recruiting website. His continued tape as he progresses his high school career will be a clearer indicator, but the Tigers clearly believe in him enough to give him an offer at this early stage.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska’s transfer portal class ranks Top 10

A major recruiting service thinks highly of Nebraska’s transfer portal additions heading into the 2022 season. 247Sports has updated its transfer portal rankings, and the Cornhuskers have cracked the top ten. The Cornhuskers currently sit #10 with a composite score of 54.41, right behind #9 Miami (54.72) and just in front of #11 Texas with 54.25. It should be no surprise that USC is ranked #1, far outdistancing the #2 and #3 teams, Ole Miss and LSU. Rounding out the top ten at #4 Oklahoma, #5 UCLA, #6 Alabama, #7 South Carolina, and  #8 Arkansas. And the Huskers aren’t done as...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available. Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left. Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others. Mayer averaged 9.8 points,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Nebraska get any of the top transfers in college football for 2022?

Last month, USA Today put out a list of top college football transfers for the upcoming 2022 season. Nebraska was active in the portal and brought in over a dozen players but did the Cornhuskers bring in anyone who can crack this list? With the season less than 100 days away, we’ll soon see with our own eyes which the best of the transfers were and weren’t. Transfers for the last several weeks won’t appear on the list, so you know why if you don’t see names like Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. Enjoy the chaos, college football fans. With all...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Tigers#St Francis High School#Ole Miss#Penn State#The University Of Auburn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners up 3 spots in latest ESPN power rankings

Coming out of spring ball, the vibes are all positive for the Oklahoma Sooners. A tremendous crowd at the spring game, followed by several solid recruiting weekends has the Sooners heading into the summer with quite a bit of momentum. Still months away from the start of the 2022 season, Oklahoma’s positioned once again to contend for the Big 12 title.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes’ first loss on the 2022 schedule

In a perfect world, there wouldn’t be a loss to dissect on the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2022 schedule. History and the difficulty of running the gauntlet unblemished during any college football season tell us that there’s a setback coming somewhere. With the departures of a host of impact players from rival Iowa State and quarterback Carson Strong from Nevada, the Hawkeyes appear well positioned entering 2022 to get off to a fast start. The Cyclones are replacing longtime starting quarterback Brock Purdy who threw for 12,170 passing yards and 81 touchdowns over the course of his Iowa State career. Star running back Breece...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot hints at who he wants to play in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

We already know a few opponents on the 2022-23 UNC basketball schedule as the Tar Heels are set to run it back with four of their five starters from a year ago returning. The excitement going into the season is at an all-time high and rightfully so. The Tar Heels will be one of the title favorites when the season opens up and a big reason why is the return of senior forward Armando Bacot. Bacot put together his best season in college a year ago and is one of the best players returning in the country. As his busy offseason continues...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where ESPN projects UNC to finish in 2022 college season

We are still months away from the 2022 college football season and while we have a long Summer to go, the projections are starting to roll in. The latest are from ESPN and the website’s SP+ projections. The updated rankings from Bill Connelly feature where each team stands here in the preseason. The projections are based on three metrics: Returning production Recent recruiting Recent history Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan take the top four spots in the rankings while Clemson is the first Atlantic Coast Conference team at No. 6. But as for the Tar Heels, ESPN projects them at No. 34 overall. The Tar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson drops and falls outside top 10 in ESPN’s college football rankings

After missing the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2015, Clemson will have to re-earn a top 10 spot in rankings next season. Led by one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, the Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record, but compared to their previous appearances in the CFP, it was considered a down year by many. With the drop in performance, ESPN doesn’t have the same level of optimism for next season as in years past, as it has Clemson at No. 12 in the country in the way-too-early top 25. In the top 11 and above Clemson,...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes Snapshot Profile: No. 92 John Waggoner

It is rare to see a senior as a potential breakout star, but there is a ton of buzz around defensive end John Waggoner heading into the 2022 season. Waggoner started last year opposite Zach VanValkenburg and was overall inconsistent. He had some impact that didn’t always show up on the stat sheet, like his edge setting which was extremely vital to the Hawkeyes’ defense. Waggoner just didn’t get to the quarterback as much as fans would have hoped. He finished the 2021 season with 25 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Waggoner had seven quarterback...
DES MOINES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star Chase Bisontis has his top five with three SEC programs, two Big Ten programs making the cut

Coveted offensive lineman Chase Bisontis unveiled his top five programs on Saturday evening, the four-star offensive lineman making several surprising cuts to his final list. And it wasn’t so much the five programs that made the cut that is the storyline, it is the fact that Ohio State, Texas and Miami didn’t crack the top five for one of the best offensive tackles in the nation. The Buckeyes, in particular, seemed like a program that was solidly set to make the top five. A four-star offensive lineman from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Bisontis announced a top five that includes Texas A&M,...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Changes in PAC-12 and Mountain West suggest change is coming to Big Ten soon

The future of the conference championship game in college football is beginning to change in a significant way. While the Big Ten has yet to make any adjustments to how it will ultimately crown a conference champion in football, other conferences are making moves they feel is best for their respective situations. The ACC has already begun exploring a different scheduling technique that would include a 3-5-5 format with three permanent rivals every season for every ACC member and rotating the other 10 schools over two seasons with five one year and five more the next. The ACC also seemed to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy