Anti-abortion activist charged for allegedly stalking, harassing doctor at SF clinic

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An anti-abortion activist has been charged with stalking, trespassing, and a slew of other charges for harassing a healthcare clinic and one of its doctors in San Francisco.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged Aaron Jonathan Hurley on Thursday with felony stalking , misdemeanor obstructing freedom of access to a clinic, two misdemeanor vandalism charges, misdemeanor trespassing with intent to interfere and misdemeanor interfering with a business.

Hurley, a resident of Los Angeles, worked with a group to intimidate and disrupt services at an abortion and health care provider at San Francisco General Hospital.

Another suspect, Kristen Turner, was cited and released, while an arrest warrant is still pending another suspect for Lauren Brice Handy.

" Reproductive rights are under attack across the country—and here in San Francisco. Right here in our city, doctors who provide critical health care along with vulnerable patients are being stalked at their homes and places of work," said Boudin in a press release on Thursday. "Make no mistake: anyone who harasses, threatens, or interferes in any way with the constitutionally protected work of doctors and staff —who heroically provide care—will be held accountable. We will ensure that all patients and medical providers are safe."

Hurley and the other suspects are a part of PAAU (Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising), an anti-abortion group. Starting March 13, Hurley and others allegedly vandalized a bronze statue of the Madonna and Child at the hospital.

They covered the statue with fake blood and stickers with the doctor's name on it, along with handwritten notes that said "harvested" and the phrase "sold $500." The whole incident was captured on surveillance video.

Things only escalated from there. The next day, four people allegedly invaded the Women’s Options Center under false pretenses.

A woman posed as someone needing counseling, and when a nurse went to speak to her at the door, Hurley and others rushed into the clinic, filming patients and staff and trying to break into operating rooms.

One doctor, in particular, was one of the targets of the group, and when the group broke into the clinic where the victim worked, they chanted the doctor’s name as well as, "We know who you are, we know what you do."

These actions caused the doctor to not only fear for their safety, but the patients as well.

The group continued wreaking havoc, by scoping out the doctor's private home address and papering it and nearby homes with permanent stickers that said: "a killer lives in your neighborhood."

One of the stickers wrapped around a pole. Photo credit San Francisco District Attorney's Office

They also distributed flyers with a QR code linking to a website defaming the doctor and spreading false information about abortion services.

One of the stickers with the website's QR code. Photo credit San Francisco District Attorney's Office

This caused extreme distress for the doctor, who was frightened for their safety and the safety of their family.

The investigation is ongoing. The arraignment for Hurley is Thursday afternoon.

