Pictures of recently drafted Ohio State players at NFL rookie minicamps

We’ve got a new batch of former Ohio State players now officially a part of the NFL. All told, six former Buckeyes were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, with a few more receiving invites as undrafted free agents or as rookie minicamp participants.

And while things move fast with one former OSU running back already being shown the door, there are still guys that have scarlet and gray in their blood either competing for a spot or getting acclimated to their new surroundings.

Since we’re interested in how things go for these former Ohio State players, we’ve kept our eyes out for photos of guys like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jeremy Ruckert in action in NFL cities across this great country of ours.

Here are some of the best high-resolution pictures of the latest former Ohio State players making their first appearances as official NFL players at rookie minicamps.