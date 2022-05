CENTRAL TEXAS - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple Central Texas counties. The watch is effective until 4 a.m. May 22. Strong and severe storms could form along a cold front as it moves through Central Texas, says FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco. Storms could produce strong winds to 60mph and up to ping pong ball size hail. The tornado threat is nearly zero and the flash flood threat is very low for today.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO