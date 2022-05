This summer, USD 475 will be providing free lunch to anyone age 1 to 18. They do not have to be a student of the district to receive a meal. USD 475 announced via social media that sites that will receive lunches will be Grandview Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Spring Valley Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Milford Elementary, and Seitz Elementary beginning Tuesday, May 31 and that will end July 20. Grandview Elementary and Milford Elementary lunch will not continue into July.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO