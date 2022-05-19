ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisdom of the past preserved at Belmont College workshop

By Colin Roose
 4 days ago

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Year by year and day by day—our history is slipping away from us.

From the floors to the walls to the crown moulding, old buildings were designed and assembled by dedicated tradespeople, piece by piece.

But even the finest craftsmanship can’t stand up forever to the weathering of age—and that’s why we need the preservation trades.

They’re people who maintain these products of our past, using the techniques of the past.

There’s a lot of oral history there. A lot of it is taught by hand, through conversation, over the course of time with your mentor.

Andrea Sevonty, President of Preservation Trades Network

It’s knowledge you can’t get directly from a book—and it’s being passed down to students at the International Preservation Trades Workshop.

The college’s Building Preservation and Restoration Program hosted demonstrations including masonry, stone carving, and plaster today.

A few of the tools are new, but the know-how is the same as it was centuries ago.

A lot of the information is unchanged. You know, for example, in stained glass, we use the same tools, we use the same glass paints and assembly.

Andrea Sevonty, President of Preservation Trades Network

Tradesmen from around the world flew in to give master classes on their craft.

An expert on a 19th-century plaster called scagliola says he was called to work on the Capitol building and Buckingham Palace for his uncommon skill.

Sevonty says there’s a need to pass on these tried-and-true techniques…especially as the old guard retires.

And there’s just a great demand as our buildings in America age how we work on them.”

Andrea Sevonty, President of Preservation Trades Network

It’s art, it’s history, and it’s tradition.

Tradition that won’t let the fine detail of a bygone time slip through our fingers.

The workshop runs until Saturday—and that’s also the day the trade demonstrations are open to the public.

You can come learn their secrets at 1:30 p.m.

WTRF- 7News

Should Ohio gun vendors include trigger locks with sale of firearm?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While serving as the Mayor of Toledo, Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson said her administration handed out free gun-locking devices to local residents. The Democratic lawmaker wants to bring those efforts back – this time across Ohio. Hicks-Hudson and Rep. Jeffrey Crossman (D-Parma) recently introduced House Bill 661, which would require federally licensed […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia social workers to get 15% pay raises

Social services workers in West Virginia will receive a 15% pay increase after such efforts failed in the Legislature. Gov. Jim Justice announces the raises Thursday. About 970 employees of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Social Services will receive the raises starting June 18. DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch says the raises […]
POLITICS
