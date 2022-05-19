ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkesboro, NC

Beyond Bluegrass in Wilkesboro

By Rebecca Woltz
ourstate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster distiller Buck Nance has been making moonshine in the woods of Wilkes County since before he can remember. He learned from his father, but he doesn’t know how far back in his family the tradition of making moonshine goes. “When I came up, you didn’t ask questions, so I never...

www.ourstate.com

Comments / 1

wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 251 pm EDT, May 22nd 2022

NCZ033-501-221930- Caldwell Mountains NC-Avery NC- …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern. Caldwell and central Avery Counties through 330 PM EDT…. At 250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4. miles south of Foscoe, or near Grandfather Mountain State Park,. moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD…Wind...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

7 Scenic Drives to Take in the Piedmont

From the Foothills to the Sandhills, the North Carolina Piedmont is full of back roads and byways that are perfect for a relaxing drive. With views of mountains, rivers, farmland, and forests, plus great places to stop along the way, these seven drives will give you a reason to get behind the wheel and just go.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry 250 preparing next historic sites tour

Family tradition holds that Bartholomew Hodges built this cabin on Fisher River in 1805. Though official records are lacking, there is no reason to disagree with the traditions as the style, location, and oral history seem to support this making it one of the oldest homes in the county still standing.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
City
Wilkesboro, NC
County
Wilkes County, NC
State
Virginia State
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
State
Tennessee State
Wilkes County, NC
Government
Wilkesboro, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Planned closures on I-40 in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be closing several lanes and ramps on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County throughout Sunday and Monday. The closures are a part of NCDOT’s ongoing rehabilitation and bridge preservation project. The following nightly closures are scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Hiss Golden Messenger to perform in Elkin

ELKIN — Plans have been announced for the Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin, which will feature Hiss Golden Messenger, a Grammy-nominated band specializing in Indie folk, blues, alternative country and country rock sounds. Reevestock, now in its 11th year, has grown into a two-day musical celebration held in both...
ELKIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville, Troutman men complete electrical line workers class

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated a new class of electrical line workers with a completion ceremony on May 19 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. Front row, from left are, Joseph Barnwell of Kirkville, N.Y., Cody Barnes of Lenoir, Adam Thomas of Forked River, N.J., Thomas Pannell of Durango, Colo., James Little of Taylorsville, Nicholas Pearson of Morganton and Colin Greene of Maple Shade, N.J.; second row, from left, Quentin Gage Isaac of Maiden, Shamari Ventura of the Virgin Islands, Zachary Herman of Taylorsville, Jack Gibson of Statesville, Hunter Barnette of Troutman, Robert Hinton of Lenoir, Jacob Smith of Wilber, Neb., and Warner Mull of Canton. The next electrical line worker class with available seats begins June 6. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242.
STATESVILLE, NC
Person
Doc Watson
FOX8 News

Randolph County car crash shuts down lane on I-85 South

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down a lane on Interstate 85 South, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 111 near Archdale and Exit 111 for North and South Main Street. The closure started at 12:28 p.m. and lasted until 1:55 p.m. The […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Body ID'd in AVL, Cawthorn Goes Schorched Earth, Bun Co Employees Get Raise

(Asheville, NC) -- A body found in Asheville is identified as a Georgia man. Investigators say 22-year-old Nicholas Thomason was discovered in a creek off Depot Street late Monday morning. The death isn't considered to be suspicious. Thomason had reportedly been in the Asheville area for several months. Cawthorn Look...
WSOC Charlotte

Duck Donuts locks in plans for south Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Duck Donuts is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market. Plans call for a 1,064-square-foot restaurant at Rea Farms in South Charlotte. It is targeting a fall opening. [ READ MORE: The sweet inspiration behind Mooresville’s Down for Doughnuts ]. The family-friendly Rea Farms center fits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Bluegrass Music#Music Festival#Camping#Other Music#Food Drink#Copper Barrel Distillery
FOX8 News

In 4 Triad counties, there’s nowhere for new moms to go for maternity care—and they’re not the only ones in NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Four counties in the Piedmont Triad are designated as “maternity care deserts,” and two others are considered to have low levels of available care for mothers and babies. Alleghany, Caswell, Montgomery and Stokes are among the 18% of the counties in North Carolina that are defined as maternity care deserts, or […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffPost

The Lithium War Next Door

A lithium mining startup promised to make a rural pocket of North Carolina a clean-energy boomtown. But perceived slights and concerns over water have turned neighbors against the project.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Annual Cheerwine Festival returns after COVID cancellations

SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID. The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.
SALISBURY, NC
Mount Airy News

Time to put those tomatoes in

The unusual and colorful portulaca, which is also known as cactus rose, desert rose, rose moss and cactus flower, features colors of red, yellow, pink, orange, tan, wine and white. The plants are small and will sprawl over the sides of their containers and you can plant them close together. They are sun-loving plants and absorb plenty of sunlight each day. On cloudy and rainy days, not many of them will bloom. Different flowers bloom each morning for a varied display of colors. For the portulaca, you can use cactus medium instead of fine potting medium. Feed them with Flower-Tone organic flower food each month and water them when rain is not in the forecast for several days. My Northampton County grandma always had a tub of rose moss on her front porch that bloomed all summer long.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s Sweetest receives donation from Sheriff Hiatt

Officials with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office pose with members of Surry’s Sweetest support group during a recent meeting. (Submitted photo) Surry’s Sweetest, Type 1 Diabetes support group received a surprise donation from Sheriff Steve Hiatt at an event on May 14, 2022 at the Dobson First Baptist Church. Surry’s Sweetest is a support group for children living with Type 1 Diabetes and their families. The group is coordinated by the Diabetes Program at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Blues Traveler cancels performance at Cheerwine Festival due to artist illness

SALISBURY, N.C. — A popular event in Salisbury will experience a schedule change this weekend for musical performances. Organizers with the Cheerwine Festival confirmed Grammy-winning Blues Traveler will not attend on Saturday, May 21, due to an illness. The band announced on social media that three performances have been...

