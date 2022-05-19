ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Park closings proposals prompt visit from Augusta leaders

By George Eskola
 4 days ago

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Pendleton King Park is one of the city’s most popular, with supporters saying it has no business being on a list for closing.

“We’re horribly disappointed we’re hoping this will not come to fruition, we moved here not quite two years ago from Charleston because the park was here,” said Berita Martin.

City leaders on the move taking a bus to tour ten parks the Rec department recommended the city should get away from, but closing parks is not an easy decision.

“All of these parks are significant like I said to each of the neighborhoods, we really don’t want to close any parks at the same time I think we’re going to have to look at the money belt at the same time,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Those parks that we visited today, they have a direct relationship to the neighborhoods in which they served, so we can’t lose sight of that,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

The parks on the list are either not owned by the city, near other parks   underused, or in need major repairs.

“It’s about resources, and if we don’t have the dollars to do what we need to do, it poses other challenges in terms of safety it’s just not fair to the citizens, so we have to make those tough decisions,” said Recreation and Parks Director Maurice McDowell.

At Vineland, the park bus tour was greeted with signs saying the neighbors want an investment and the small park to stay open.

It’s the only park we got and one of the answers we got, we could send our kids across the street to Washington Road, who is going to send a five-year-old or six-year-old across Washington Road to go to a park,” said neighborhood resident Gene Salet.

City leaders did not get off the bus at Vineland to talk with residents.

“I was disappointed, I mean it seems like they could have taken the time to step out and look around a little bit,” said resident Jim Graves.

When it comes to these troubled Rec sites city leaders have looked around but making a final decision on their future will be no walk in the park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Fewer people are applying to jobs with the City of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is hiring. Whether the position be for an accountant for the city, a job with animal services or a position at the airport, there are pretty much jobs for anyone who wants one. Now, the city says they’re finding a lack of applicants even though they raised […]
AUGUSTA, GA
See Downtown North Augusta come to life with this year's Spring Fest!

[FULL] Morning Mix - National Rescue Dog Day, local springtime events, and more!. A decade-long I-TEAM investigation, thrust into the national spotlight after a hearing on Capitol Hill, is now seeing results here at home. Plus, a follow up on an Aiken County shooting and talks about Augusta parks. Here are your top headlines.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Class of 2022 Best in Class Brunch held Monday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Best in Class Brunch was held Monday morning at SRP Park in North Augusta. Valedictorians from high schools throughout the CSRA were recognized for their achievements. The event was sponsored by Bridgestone and WJBF NewsChannel 6. Mary Morrison was the emcee.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Changes coming to Richmond County Schools for 2022-2023

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year. During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year. This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
City responds to Rep. Allen’s calls for Bon Air inspection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta responds to congressman Rick Allen’s request to inspect a historic apartment complex. Our I-Team investigated violations and complaints at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way for six years. And now, Allen is joining in on efforts to help the families...
AUGUSTA, GA
Traffic accidents, vehicle fire cause delays in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has responded to several accidents reported in Aiken County. Aiken County deputies responded to a car fire near Silver Bluff High School. The fire is at the intersection of Desoto Drive and Williston Road. Dispatchers say the driver of the vehicle was able to...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
“Rally in the Alley” kicks off Aiken’s election season

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The Aiken County Republican Party had a ‘Rally in the Alley’ for all candidates. More than 12 candidates showed up to the meet and greet where they spoke on matters serious to their community and state.  “You know, we went through the pandemic, but I’m here to tell you that I sit […]
AIKEN, SC
City of Augusta has 80+ jobs available

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you're looking for a job and think working for the City of Augusta might be right up your alley, you may be in luck. The Augusta-Richmond County government has more than eighty open job listings. Available positions range from office workers such as accountants and administrative assistants to fieldwork jobs like road workers and truck drivers. There are even positions available at the fire department and airport.
AUGUSTA, GA
CSRA News: Last Day of School for Burke and Lincoln Counties

It’s a day of celebration for students in Burke and Lincoln counties. Today is the last day of school in both counties. Students also have early release in both school districts. Next week, Tuesday will be the last day in Richmond County; Wednesday marks the end of the school year in Columbia County; and Thursday will be the last day in McDuffie County. All schools in those districts will have early release on the last day. The school year doesn’t end until June 2 for students in Aiken and Edgefield Counties.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
CCSO issues scam warning for CSRA

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert for the CSRA. According to their Facebook page, a man calls claiming to be a deputy with CCSO. He alleges there is a warrant out and money needs to be paid in order not to be arrested. The scam artist […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Burke County Animal Services at full capacity with cats and kitten

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Animals Services is pleading for the public’s help when it comes to finding some furry felines a home. According to their Facebook page, they are so overwhelmed with cats and kittens, there’s not a single empty cage left to house anymore. For more information on how to adopt […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Strom Thurmond move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; McCormick The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in east central Georgia Central Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1039 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Gordon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, Glendale, South Augusta, Midtown, Riverwood, Summerville, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field, Village Plaza Shopping Center and Augusta National Golf Club. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 184 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Former South Carolina DMV Clerk charged for accepting bribes

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One former DMV clerk has been charged for accepting bribes totaling more than $400. According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Andre Purnell Garner, 23, was charged on Wednesday, May 18th with 4 counts of a Public Official accepting Bribes to Influence the Action of a Public Employee. According to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
