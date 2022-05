AKRON, Ohio — A fight outside a home Tuesday in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood “quickly escalated,” leading to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, police say. At least two other people were involved in the incident at about 5:37 p.m. on the 1000 block of Biruta Street, according to police. Officers who responded to the scene found the teen unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO