ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Family of missing 8 year old Ally Wilson-Berry celebrates her graduation

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpywS_0fk8e07y00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Mississippi is the lifeblood of our region and a significant economic engine. But the last 3 weeks have shown that this river can be very dangerous to people that live nearby.

The loss of 3 young lives to the dangerous currents prompted Congressman Troy Carter to propose an amendment hoping to get the Army Corps of Engineers to improve safety along the banks of the Mississippi.

According to Carter, “(The amendment aims) to make sure that employs modern technologies like sirens, call boxes, signage, fencing where possible. To put those things in action so no other family has to suffer the tragedy of losing loved ones.”

Grieving mother blames crime fighting failures in NOLA

That amendment passed and now heads to the full house for debate. As for Ally Wilson-Berry, and her family today was a special day at her school.

‘The Movement Made Us’ an ode to justice and community

Ally’s mother, Octavia Wilson, stated, “It’s a celebration. That’s why I came here to celebrate. Today would have been the day that my baby graduated and she’s going to go to the big school. And that’s all she talked about ‘I’m going to the big school.”

Dozens of families joined Wilson-Berry’s for their second grade graduation. While it was a day of celebration, this day was also filled with emotion.

“It’s a struggle everyday knowing that I’m in my home without my two baby girls, but I will not let them fade away. I will not let ’em fade away. I will do any and everything I can as a mother to keep them alive. Even though they’re not here, they’re here in spirit,” said Wilson.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 6

Cheryl.Arbon
3d ago

Such a heartbreaking tragedy. Prayers for the three precious children taken far soon to rest eternally and for the strength to go on for their parents and families.

Reply
2
Related
WLOX

Mississippi Heroes honor longtime Kiln Firefighter

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Heroes’ organization honored a volunteer firefighter from the Kiln Fire department. Orenthial Smith has been a volunteer firefighter since 2005. He started after being inspired by one of his friends. Smith is originally from Louisiana, but moved down to the coast at the age of 17.
KILN, MS
WLOX

Child drowns in Biloxi hotel pool

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool. The child was from Port Allen, Louisiana. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said the boy was taken to Merit Health where he was pronounced dead just after 5pm. There aren’t many details on...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
WDSU

New Orleans mother, 3-year-old reported missing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing mother and her 3-year-old child. Kennita Williams, 35, and her daughter Kennedi Dozier were last seen by family on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Roman Street. The two left heading to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Louisiana toddler drowns at Biloxi’s Margaritaville

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A two-year-old boy from Louisiana drowned in a swimming pool at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday, May 22. The Sun Herald reported the pool has waterslides and a lazy river that are usually busy on Sundays. A lifeguard was reportedly on duty at the time. The boy was pronounced dead at […]
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

Louisiana boy drowns in Biloxi resort pool

BILOXI, Miss. — A Louisiana boy died Sunday in Mississippi after drowning at a resort pool. According to Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police, a 2-year-old Louisiana boy died after drowning in a pool at Margaritaville Resort. Houseman said the boy drowned around 4 p.m. The boy has not...
BILOXI, MS
wbrz.com

Toddler from Port Allen drowns at Margaritaville resort

BILOXI, Miss. - A 2-year-old from Louisiana drowned in a hotel swimming pool at Biloxi's Margaritaville resort Sunday. According to WLOX, the child was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. that same day. No other details on what led to the boy's death...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWL

2-year-old from Louisiana drowns at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss — A 2-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool during a family vacation at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday afternoon. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald that the child was taken to Merit Health System in Biloxi where he was pronounced dead. Switzer said that his office would not identify the child, as his office's policy is to not release names in pediatric deaths.
BILOXI, MS
brproud.com

Honor loved ones in Howell Park Sunday afternoon with balloon release

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The public is invited to participate in a balloon release to honor their loved ones on Sunday afternoon. EVOLVE will hold its first annual Balloon Release in Howell Community Park at 2 a.m. on May 22. Loved ones who have died from homicides, COVID-19, drug overdoses, etc. will be given a biodegradable balloon to be released. Families are also encouraged to bring their own.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Missing 14-year-old girl stole SUV in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a runaway teenager who stole a vehicle after she left home. The New Orleans Police Department said Morgan Lipps, 14, was seen Sunday leaving her home on Conti Street. Lipps reportedly stole a black 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and has not been seen or heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
seattlemedium.com

All-Black New Orleans Graduating Class Earns $9.2 million In Scholarships With 100 percent Acceptance Rate

New Orleans’ St. Augustine High School, which accomplished many firsts for African Americans during the 1950s and 1960s, again enjoyed a historical moment for its 2022 graduating class. The entire graduating class at the all-boys college preparatory school received acceptance to college, earning more than $9.2 million in scholarship...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Volunteer group suspends Mississippi River search for girl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After nearly a month, a search-and-rescue boaters’ group has suspended its search for an 8-year-old girl who fell into the Mississippi River last month, the group said Thursday. “It is with an extremely heavy, and painfully broken heart” that the United Cajun Navy “conveys...
fox8live.com

Sunday, bloody Sunday: 5 shot, 1 killed before dawn in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another spasm of gun violence left victims throughout New Orleans early Sunday (May 22), with five people shot and one killed before the break of dawn. New Orleans police responded to three separate shootings between 12:40 and 3:20 a.m., with victims strewn from downtown’s Central Business District to the Lower Ninth Ward to the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy