ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

G7 Countries Urge Swift Regulation of Crypto Assets - Draft

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOENIGSWINTER, Germany (Reuters) - The world's top financial leaders called on Thursday for the swift and comprehensive regulation of cryptocurrencies following turmoil that...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

EU Exploring Ways to Use Russian Oligarchs' Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The commission proposed on Wednesday a 9 billion euro loan to Ukraine to keep...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russia's Avtovaz Names Ex-Transport Minister as CEO After Renault Exit

(Reuters) - Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz said on Monday it had appointed former transport minister Maxim Sokolov as its new president and CEO after its main shareholder Renault withdrew from the Russian market. Renault struck a deal to sell its majority stake in Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, reportedly...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Koenigswinter#Reuters#Cryptocurrencies#The Terra Stablecoin#Stability Board
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy