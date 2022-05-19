Super-Sized Order Up: Child Bought How Many Burgers in Texas?

Imagine being a McDonald's worker. You're having an average, run-of-the-mill shift. It's the kind of day where you're just dealing with customers and filling fry containers, the kind of day where the only exciting thing that happened so far was someone spilling their McFlurry on the floor. That is, until you and your co-workers start noticing someone's putting in an order for a lot of burgers — and quite a lot of burgers at that. Indeed, someone has put in an order for 31 cheeseburgers, all for one person. Just who is this person with a mammoth appetite for McDonald's? The cheeseburger-loving culprit was none other than Ricardo, Texas, resident Barrett Golden, which is all the more impressive considering Barrett is only 2 years old.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO