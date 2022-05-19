Los Angeles’ First-Ever Vegan Butcher Shop Debuting in Highland Park

A brand new vegan butchery and deli called Maciel’s Plant-Based Butcher & Deli is coming to Highland Park , located at 5933 York Blvd .

The building that was once the home of Fusion Burgers has since been painted white and is getting ready to welcome a one-of-a-kind meatless deli. Guests can expect everything a standard deli would have, such as pastrami, bacon, turkey, salami, chorizo, chicharrones, and ribs, except everything will be meatless. The new business, owned by Maciel Bañales Luna and Joe Egender will also have dairy-free cheese, sandwiches made in-house, jarred salsas, and desserts.

Vegan and curious carnivores don’t have to wait long to try this new concept, which is coming to the busy York Boulevard in mid-June . The wife-and-husband team has partnered up with Dustin Lancaster of An Eastside Establishment (AEE) for this project. His restaurant group is responsible for several other popular LA restaurants, such as Bar Covell, L&E Oyster Bar, and Oriel.

“What a journey it’s been,” the company says on a recent Instagram post. “For the last two years, we’ve been experimenting in the kitchen, hosting tastings, and hunting for the ideal location. As we build out our space, we’re closer than ever to sharing our delicious plant-based food with you, and we couldn’t be more excited.”