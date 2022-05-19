ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, ID

Parents are Still in Charge of Kimberly, Idaho Schools

By Bill Colley
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heads may roll into the Kimberly School District. In a figurative sense. A week ago, 300 people showed up for a school board meeting. The special session detailed the district’s proposed new transgender policy. The public wasn’t allowed any input. That changes tonight. I’m writing this late morning on Thursday, May...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why too Many People in Idaho are Resigning from their Jobs

Companies all across America have signs in their windows looking for employees, and day by day goes by without the spots being filled. With so many job openings, it is surprising more people aren't applying, but what else is surprising is how many people are resigning from their jobs. Yes, they can resign and go to one of those many openings, but that isn't happening. How so many people are quitting their jobs and getting by is a mystery, but what states are seeing the most resignations?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why an Idaho City is One of the Best to Start a New Business

New businesses are popping up every month. Sometimes they are popping up even weekly or daily, and while prices on everything seem to be high, new businesses continue to be starting everywhere you look. With so many stores having closed or reduced their number of locations, it has opened the door for others to try and start their dreams. Twin Falls has seen a bunch of places leave, but also a bunch of new places come in, and it isn't only happening in Twin. All across the country, new businesses are launching, but where are the best places to start a new business in the United States?
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Kimberly, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Kimberly, ID
Education
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho8.com

Drier and slightly warmer heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers are currently making their way across the region with snow only falling in the mountain peaks. These showers will slowly decrease once we get into the evening and will be fully gone by the overnight hours. Winds stick between 5-15 mph tonight. Low temperatures get down to lower 30's by the early morning.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Police investigating car crash in Elmore County

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a car crash that occurred in Elmore County on Saturday night at 5:18. Police say a 36-year-old male from Mountain Home, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on State Highway 51. A juvenile from Mountain Home, driving a 2000 Honda Accord eastbound on Old Grandview Highway, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Pontiac.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Legislature#Southern Idaho#School Choice#Rino
KOOL 96.5

150 People Reject Magic Valley, ID Wind Turbine Proposal

A foul wind blew across the Magic Valley on Thursday. An even fouler mood descended on Jerome. An overflow crowd objected to the Lava Ridge Wind Project. It could become the largest wind energy project in the world. The electricity generated would be shipped to Clark County, Nevada, and Southern California. Those who would find turbines in their backyards would get a spoiled landscape.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials are providing an update on a homicide in Jerome on Wednesday. The Jerome County Sheriffs office says they responded to St. Luke’s in Jerome on Wednesday after a man had been brought there with injuries after being shot. They say 48-year-old Carl Yager...
JEROME, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

BLM Advisory Council, Public to Tour Proposed Magic Valley Wind Farm

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A field tour is planned for mid-June of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project east of Shoshone. The Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Resource Advisory Council, and the Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee plan on touring the area around Wilson Butte, Minidoka National Historic Site, and Sid Butte where hundreds of wind turbines could sit. Magic Valley Energy is proposing to build a wind farm in the area and is seeking federal approval. The public can participate in the tour on June 15, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and must RSVP before Wednesday, June 1. The tour will start and end at the BLM Twin Falls District Office on Addison Ave. The public must provide their own transportation and food; a high clearance vehicle is recommended. Following the field tour, a public comment period will be held at the BLM Twin Falls office. Written comments can be submitted ahead of time to MJ Byrne, BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. “The Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Subcommittee provide an important avenue for the BLM to gain public input on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project in addition to the public involvement opportunities that the National Environmental Policy Act process offers,” said Karen Kelleher, Idaho State Director for the BLM in a prepared statement. “We greatly appreciate these individuals who volunteer their time to share their perspectives and enhance the agency’s decision making.” Those wanting to join the June 15, the tour can RSVP by contacting Julie Clark, Acting Public Affairs Officer, BLM Twin Falls District, jdclark@blm.gov or (707) 616-8291.
SHOSHONE, ID
kmvt

Breaking down Thursday’s wind threat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s already pretty windy out there. As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, winds are blowing around 25-30 mph. Wind gusts are beginning to hit that 40 mile an hour range. As we go throughout Thursday afternoon, winds are expected to continue to be on...
KOOL 96.5

Help Clean Park North of the Snake River Canyon, Saturday (5/21)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Volunteers are needed to help clean up the area north of the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County used for a variety of recreational activities. The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Office, Southern Idaho Off-road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders, and Jerome County have teamed up to host a clean-up day this Saturday, May 21, at the Snake River Canyon Park which is often a spot for people to dump trash illegally. Cleanup will start at around 8 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. “Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg in a prepared statement. “Ongoing volunteer efforts like these play an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.” Those who want to help out are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for working outside along with some sturdy gloves. Volunteers should also bring a rake or shovel. Southern Idaho Off-road Association will provide a pizza lunch for volunteers. There are several specific areas where people have dumped trash illegally that will be focused on. The annual cleanup has happened for the past 23 years.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

An emotional reunion as Filer woman meets her mother after 48 years

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An emotional reunion for both Kimberlee and her biological mother Cynthia, who have never met, but have always wondered about each other. “Kimberlee, I love you with all my heart,” Cynthia said. “I love you too,” Kimberlee said. I visited with Kimberlee...
FILER, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Cause of Hagerman Church fire deemed to be an accident

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update: Saturday 4:20 p.m. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire at the Hagerman Christian Center to be an accident. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office Facebook post a member of the congregation “was sprucing up...
HAGERMAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

72 years after being listed as MIA, soldier killed in Korean War returns to family in Idaho

TWIN FALLS — Kenneth L. Bridger left his hometown of Colville, Washington, to fight in the Korean War. On Nov. 30, 1950, Bridger, 17, was reported missing in action on the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. After 72 years listed as MIA, his remains will be buried at 2 p.m....
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Bridge North of Gooding Being Replaced

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-The bridge that spans the Big Wood River north of Gooding is being replaced with a much newer structure. The Idaho Transportation Department said work started this week to replaced the bridge built in 1947 on State Highway 46. ITD said the bridge has reached the end of its life. The new bridge will be built 3.5 feet higher than the current structure, wider, and longer. Project Manager Tom Logan said the bridge will allow for more flood water to flow underneath with the increased height. Crews will start work by setting up temporary traffic signals. Part of the bridge will be torn down while traffic is reduced down to one lane. ITD said drivers will be directed by the temporary traffic signal and could take anywhere from two to three minutes wait time. Vehicles wider than 12 feet will have to find an alternate route. ITD said it plans on four temporary road closures on SH-46 while construction takes place that will require drivers to use a detour (see below). The new bridge is expected to be complete by fall.
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Animal Shelter closes temporarily due to COVID

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter will be closed until Sunday due to COVID-19. People for Pets, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, posted on their Facebook page that they closed Thursday and will remain closed until Sunday due to COVID-19 staffing issues. They did say...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy