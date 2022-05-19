ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Super-Sized Order Up: Child Bought How Many Burgers in Texas?

By Tommy Paradise
 4 days ago
In the age of delivery services that we live in, it's very easy to order food whatever you want, whenever you want. It's very helpful especially in times of not wanting to cook. When the app is downloaded on your phone too, the temptation is very real. But what...

Narcity USA

A Toddler Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers With His Mom's Phone & He Left DoorDash A Great Tip

A toddler from Texas can cross "order a pile of cheeseburgers" off his bucket list, after apparently using his mom's phone to place a McDonald's order on DoorDash. Kelsey Burkhalter Golden says she received a mysterious DoorDash delivery of 31 cheeseburgers last week, after her 2-year-old son Barrett placed the order in secret, reports Kris 6 News. The boy dropped $61.58 on the McDonald's order, and he also left a generous $16 tip, she told the outlet.
