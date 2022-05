TOWN OF MEDFORD, WI (WSAU) — A couple in the Town of Medford was injured when a bear attacked them in their home on Friday. At about 11:15 PM the couple noticed a bear eating from their backyard birdfeeder. They opened a window to shoo it away, which caused it to charge at the home and break in through the window.

