Minneapolis, MN

Anthony Barr And His Mother Team Up To Provide College Aid For Single Parents

By Frank Vascellaro
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OW3nK_0fk8VyAO00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Antavia Paredes-Bealieu is a single mother graduating from Metro State University this month.

Her next step is attending the University of Minnesota to pursue a Ph.D. in Chemistry after receiving a prestigious 3M Fellowship.

As a mother to a 10-year-old, full time student, and part-time employee, Paredes-Bealieu needed a hand. She earned a scholarship designed with the specific needs of a single mother in mind. She described it saying, “you are able to use it for childcare you are able to use it buy your groceries you are able to use it to buy cough medicine if you need it for your kid.”

That insight comes from a ferocious hitting NFL linebacker and his mother who know exactly what life is like for students like Paredes-Bealieu.

Together, they founded an organization with a perfect catchy name.

“Raise the Barr was inspired by our own experiences, me becoming a young single mom at the age of 19 and having to figure out our lives and how I was going to support my growing family,” said Lori Barr.

Lori Barr did it with the help of extended family. Now, Raise the Barr acts as an extended family with an outreach they say touches at least 500 lives. Their research shows the average income of students entering their program is $16,000 a year, but skyrockets to $64,000 after getting a degree.

That energizes a player nominated as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Anthony Barr calls community service work addicting.

“Just to see these moms and dads and children grow up from 6 or 7 years ago it’s pretty cool to see how far they’ve come and you can really feel and see their appreciation and you can really see the effect it’s had on their lives you know they look happier. They look healthier,” said Anthony Barr.

We may not see Anthony Barr again in a Vikings uniform, but he and his mother are committed to the program in Minnesota as they create a legacy that will extend well beyond his playing career.

“We want to continue to impact in a positive way and continue to change lives. Like I said, just because I’m no longer in purple on Sundays doesn’t mean I’m not going to be present in the community,” he said.

That means more great outcomes for moms like Paredes-Bealieu, her son, and generations to come.

She said she was very grateful and added,” I can afford to give my son a better life if I have a college degree.”

To learn more about Raise the Barr, click here.

CBS Minnesota

‘Don’t Let Anybody Stop You’: 84-Year-Old Completes Her Dream Of Earning Degree From U Of M

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s graduation season right now, and many of those graduates are in their early 20s, just about to start their first job ever. But at the University of Minnesota, there was one graduate whose diploma was 67 years in the making. “Just pure joy, pure joy,” said Betty Sandison, thinking back to graduation day from the U of M. “Pure satisfaction that I had attained my goal of walking across Northrop [Mall].” In 1955, Sandison left Renville, her small farm town in central Minnesota, as the first person in her family to go to college. She went to the U...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis North H.S. Principal Will Now Finish School Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis North High School’s principal returned to work on Monday after the district reversed its decision to put her on paid leave. Students celebrated Mauri Friestleben’s return with hugs and honking car horns. Lots of hugs, fist pumps and car honks for North HS principal Mauri Friestleben. She also tells me students are holding off on the planned walkout at noon today. MORE: https://t.co/2nHzERHN72 pic.twitter.com/OODp9z9cGk — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) May 23, 2022 Minneapolis Public Schools said last week Friestleben would go on paid leave starting Monday. In a letter Friestleben shared with families of students, she said Friday would be her...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

First-Ever St. Paul ‘Qeej Festival’ Highlights Hmong Musical Instrument

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Qeej Festival in St. Paul on Sunday celebrated a musical instrument that’s one of the most recognized symbols of the Hmong people. The day-long showcase highlighted every aspect of the traditional wooden wind instrument. “Eight different reeds to make a sound. And it actually it sounds very similar to the bagpipe,” said Koob Meej Lee, a qeej instructor and the emcee of the event. The Hmong Cultural Center put on this unique event for the first time. “It’s the first one in the nation,” said HCC executive director Txong Pao Lee. The festival, held at the Landmark Center, also...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former Minneapolis Superintendent Bernadeia Johnson Fighting Stage 5 Kidney Disease

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bernadeia Johnson spent most of her 62 years educating. The former superintendent of schools in Minneapolis has been educated over the past three years on matters of life, and of people that mean the most. In all, Johnson spent 15 years in the Minneapolis Public Schools system, five as superintendent for the district, working with teachers. “We didn’t always agree on everything, you know. We had some challenges, but I think ultimately they recognized that, though I was a tough leader I was also a compassionate leader. I led with empathy and I led with love,” Johnson said. But it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

An Exclusive Look At Minnesota’s First 5-Star Hotel

Originally published on May 22 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the first one ever in Minnesota. Yes, there is a list of impressive companies here, but for some reason, there’s never been a five-star hotel — until now. Four Seasons Minneapolis opens June 1. A five-star hotel sounds kind of intimidating, but the leaders say they are going to make this into a community center for all. Until now, no one has seen inside. WCCO is bringing you the very first public look. You may have seen it from the outside, but this is the first look inside. And it’s quite a sight to see. “This is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 2,152 New Cases, 9 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 2,152 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,495,009, including roughly 70,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,596 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 38.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), and the rate has been climbing for many weeks now. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months. It stands 9.4 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 63,869 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,642 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Monday, there were 36 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 386 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 49% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, 9.97 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.25 million of those being boosters.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Soldier’s Company Works To Provide Security, Peace Of Mind For Churches

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Recent violent attacks inside houses of worship have a local security expert seeing an increase in business. Just last weekend, a gunman opened fire inside a Taiwanese church in California. One worshipper died when he rushed the shooter. Four others were hurt. Members of the congregation managed to hog-tie the attacker. Sheepdog Church Security is helping produce safety teams for churches here in Minnesota and across the country. Kris Moloney began helping local churches with security issues in 2009. He became a church security instructor years later after seeing an increase in attacks on houses of worship. “We give them kind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Happened At Minnesota’s 21 Native-American Boarding Schools? Unpacking A Complex History

Originally published May 20, 2022 RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) – A trip to the Goodhue County Historical Society’s basement in Red Wing is a trip back to a complex and complicated time in United States history. And right now, the traveling display the organization spent years trying to secure is once again a topic of national conversation. Titled “Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” the display on loan from Arizona’s Heard Museum details the decades Native American children spent in federally run boarding schools across the country through artifacts and first-person testimony. “This is definitely a conversation that needs to be...
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Parents#Single Mother#Single Mom#3m#American Football#Wcco#Metro State University#Chemistry
CBS Minnesota

Northside Seed & Plant Distribution Gives Residents Tools To Grow Own Food

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — North Minneapolis residents are not only learning how to grow their own food, but now have the ingredients to get started. Northside Fresh and Appetite for Change held its annual seed and seedling distribution Saturday in the parking lot of Sanctuary Church. “There’s just not a lot of places, and then you look at other parts of the city that are flooded with options, different options, and you kind of have to ask ‘Why?’” Appetite For Change Co-Founder Michelle Horovitz said. In an effort to increase access to healthy foods, community partners and volunteers with the Blake School giveaway and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

$111 Million Damage Award in Minnesota Malpractice Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury in Minnesota has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages after concluding negligent care of his injured leg following surgery led to a permanent disability. The jury verdict this week, which could be one of the state's largest personal injury...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Mauri Friestleben out as principal at North High School in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis principal and educator Mauri Friestleben announced Friday that she is no longer with Minneapolis Public Schools. In a letter to North Community High School families, Friestleben said Friday was her last day with the district. The letter cited her participation in a February sit-in alongside students as the reason for her dismissal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Tillman Charged With Killing Demitri Ellis-Strong At Downtown St. Paul LRT Station

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a St. Paul man is in custody and faces second-degree murder charges in connection to Friday’s deadly shooting at a downtown St. Paul light rail train station. Shawn Michael Tillman, 33, was arrested in a joint effort between Metro Transit and St. Paul police departments Saturday evening. The shooting happened early Friday morning at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station. Trains were not in service at the time. (credit: CBS) The victim, 37-year-old Demitri G. Ellis-Strong, died from several gunshot wounds. Police say Tillman was identified with the help of several surveillance cameras in the area. Ellis-Strong was one of three people who were killed in separate St. Paul shootings over a six-hour period. He is the city’s 18th homicide victim of the year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KARE 11

Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
bulletin-news.com

Homeless Encampments Return to St. Paul as Relief Funding Dries Up

Mark Finley put up his tent three days ago in Lower Landing Park in St. Paul, overlooking the Mississippi River’s fast-moving waves. Finley, 59, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Santa Monica, Calif., said he was seeing his brother in a treatment program and had no intention of staying, but he admitted he didn’t have the money to return west on the Greyhound bus.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Madison Community Rallies To Restore Beloved, Storm-Damaged Ballpark

MADISON, Minn. (WCCO) — The storms from a couple weeks ago damaged farms and cities across western Minnesota. And in one small town, the heart of the community was nearly destroyed. In Madison, that’s Memorial Field, where baseball is everything. “They would have a thousand people. They would come and park their cars by the fence on a Saturday night so they had a great viewing place,” said Dick Newman, former player and coach. In this town of 1,600, baseball brings people together. It’s been that way for decades. “I’ve spent a lot of hours down here. I tell my wife that she doesn’t...
MADISON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz signed a total 21 of bipartisan bills into law. Among them, a “Free the Growler” bill. It’s aimed to give Minnesota breweries and distilleries expanded off-sale options. The bill makes several changes to state liquor laws, including raising the cap on growler sales and broadening license opportunities for specific cities and events.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis North H.S. Principal Put On Leave After Attending Sit-In With Students

Originally published May 20, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The principal of Minneapolis North High School, Mauri Friestleben, is being placed on leave for the remainder of the school year, according to district officials. And in a letter she shared with the families of students, she said that Friday would be her “last day with Minneapolis Public Schools.” This comes after Friestleben attended a sit-in with students in the wake of the Amir Locke shooting, which she says she did even though she had been “strongly advised to not attend.” She says her decision to attend came after she encouraged students to plan their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Clinic Shooting: Opening Statements Begin Monday In Gregory Ulrich Trial

BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial for Gregory Ulrich. The 68-year-old is charged with murder, attempted murder and setting off explosives in a deadly shooting spree inside a health clinic in Buffalo, Minn., last year. Lindsay Overbay — a medical assistant, wife and mother of two young children — was killed in the shooting, and four others were hurt. MORE: ‘I Would Send A Lotta Ambulances’: Transcripts Reveal Gregory Ulrich’s 911 Call After Buffalo Clinic Shooting Investigators say Ulrich targeted the facility because he was unhappy with care he received. Search warrants state that Ulrich has a documented history of opioid dependency. According to the documents, Ulrich overdosed not long after he was released from back surgery in 2016. Ulrich made statements about mixing alcohol and opioids, and was subsequently cut off from his opioid prescription. He was later barred from seeing medical staff at Allina Clinics. The clinic has since reopened with a memorial and a space to reflect and heal for those who were impacted.
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sen. Klobuchar Pushing To Help Modernize Minnesota National Guard’s Fleet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar visited the Minnesota National Guard’s 133 Airlift Wing in St. Paul Sunday to push for more help to maintain transport planes used by the guard. The Airmen fly the C-130 Hercules, and Klobuchar says she is working to get more funds to take care of those planes. Col. James D. Cleet, wing commander of the 133rd Airlift, says the planes need more attention as they get older. (credit: CBS) “They’re harder to get parts for, they’re harder to maintain, and my maintenance officer … is spending more and more time keeping these [the C-130 Hercules] in the air,” Cleet said. “They just need more TLC.” The C-130s have been used to help with floods in Minnesota, as well as on military missions across the world. Recently, Klobuchar was able to secure funding for upgrades to their propellers.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Now Activated For Service In U.S. Navy

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul has been activated for service in the U.S. Navy. A weekend commissioning ceremony was held in Duluth for the Freedom class-littoral combat ship. It measures nearly 400 feet and can travel at speeds greater than 40 knots, the equivalent of about 46 mph. According to officials, the ship is designed to have significant maneuverability and will utilize a state-of-the-art system that combines diesel and gas turbines with steerable water jet propulsion. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul now heads to its home base at the naval station in Mayport, Florida to await orders. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
