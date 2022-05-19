ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

City Creek Road closed for improvements beginning May 23

By City of Pocatello news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Zlry_0fk8VpDr00

POCATELLO — City Creek Road will be closed from the top of Lincoln Street (Upper City Creek Trailhead) to Kinport Peak, beginning May 23, 2022. The project is expected to last two weeks.

Alternative routes to the top of Kinport Peak include access for vehicles 50” or less (e.g. ATV) from the Cusick Creek Trailhead (Route 010) and from the top of Michaud Creek (Route 004). Full-size vehicle access is available through the reservation (with a trespass permit). When work is not being done in the area, the bottom of City Creek Road (up to Bridge 11/North Fork Road) will remain open to allow access to the North Fork Road.

Work will be completed by the US Forest Service using a grant the City received from the Idaho Parks and Recreation Fund. This includes regrading City Creek Road to the Kinport Peak ridge, across City, USFS, and State lands. Grading improvements will also be completed at the base of North Fork Road. This grading work will improve user access to recreation opportunities on City, State, and Forest land. Critically, this grading will also reduce sediment runoff into City Creek.

“We are excited to be working with the Forest Service on this effort and making use of their gravel road maintenance expertise. Our forest trails and roads cross many jurisdictions and this project is a great example of our local ability to work together to improve regional trail and watershed issues,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator.

City staff thank the public for their patience during this road closure.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local firefighters, residents battle feedlot fire for nearly six hours

Local firefighters battled a blaze at a feedlot for nearly six hours during the early morning hours on Sunday. The Idaho Falls Fire Department around 1:20 a.m. was notified by a bystander of a fire near the area of the Sage Lakes Golf Course and the Broken Bit Arena, about two miles north of Highway 20, exit 310 on the Lewisville Highway, the Idaho Falls Fire Department said in a news release. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

150 People Reject Magic Valley, ID Wind Turbine Proposal

A foul wind blew across the Magic Valley on Thursday. An even fouler mood descended on Jerome. An overflow crowd objected to the Lava Ridge Wind Project. It could become the largest wind energy project in the world. The electricity generated would be shipped to Clark County, Nevada, and Southern California. Those who would find turbines in their backyards would get a spoiled landscape.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff's Office located a body in the Snake River, Friday morning. Very few details are available as of Friday evening. The Sheriff's Office says, the body of a deceased person was found around 9 a.m., in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River. "The individual will The post Madison County authorities investigating body found in the Snake River appeared first on Local News 8.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Pocatello, ID
Traffic
Idaho8.com

Drier and slightly warmer heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers are currently making their way across the region with snow only falling in the mountain peaks. These showers will slowly decrease once we get into the evening and will be fully gone by the overnight hours. Winds stick between 5-15 mph tonight. Low temperatures get down to lower 30's by the early morning.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls. Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least one of the company's used cars The post Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews battling house fire in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are battling a house fire on Juniper Drive near the intersection with 17th Street. Idaho Falls firefighters were called to the fire around 4:45 p.m. The Idaho Falls Police Department has one westbound lane closed on 17th Street in the area. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Forest Road#Parks And Recreation#Gravel Road#Urban Construction#Kinport Peak#Atv#The Us Forest Service#Usfs#The Forest Service
Idaho State Journal

Boys & Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley reaches $200K funding goal

POCATELLO — The Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley announced Monday that it exceeded a goal set late last year to raise $200,000 by the first of May. All said, the organization raised $204,135. “We’re thrilled and so very grateful to our community for seeing the need and supporting our efforts in bringing the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley to our area,” said Jean Haneke, who chairs the steering committee behind this effort. “By spreading awareness and our great opportunity to receive...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

US releases environmental study for new Idaho test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

There’s no other restaurant like it in the U.S. and it’s being built in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A restaurant that’s unlike anything you’ve seen in the U.S. is coming to Idaho Falls. Construction is underway on TCHE Brazilian Grill on the 6.5-acre property directly across from Lookout Credit Union on Sunnyside Road. The restaurant is part of a commercial expansion for Leavitt Women’s Healthcare that will include a strip mall with a women’s health clinic offering non-emergency care, an esthetics clinic and an organic juice bar called Clean Juice.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 15 southbound temporarily shut down in Southeast Idaho after wreck caused by severe winds

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday at approximately 4:15 p.m. south of Downey. A 21-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2014 Ram pickup, pulling a 28 foot Wells Cargo trailer southbound on Interstate 15, near milepost 29. Severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over, then the pickup and trailer jack-knifed. ...
DOWNEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KSLTV

Location for Montpelier Idaho Temple announced

MONTPELIER, Idaho — The location for the Montpelier Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been released. Officials say the temple will be built on a 2.6-acre site at the intersection of Washington and Sixth North in Montpelier. The structure will be two stories...
MONTPELIER, ID
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho cofounder discusses Quality Education Act in Idaho Falls

For Reclaim Idaho Cofounder Luke Mayville, the Quality Education Act is an opportunity for Idahoans to support the people that potentially make the greatest impact to a child, teachers, like his third-grade teacher Betty Collins at Sagle Elementary School in Lake Pend Oreille District 84 did for him. Mayville shared his story of Collins on Thursday to Idaho Falls residents at a City Club of Idaho Falls forum about the Quality Education Act. He said his class considered her to be more of a scientist...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Semi crashes in Idaho-Utah border town extending string of truck wrecks at infamous T-intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A semi crashed in this town near the Idaho-Utah border on Tuesday after failing to negotiate the T-intersection at U.S. Highway 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard. Around 6 a.m. Tuesday the semi was headed out of Logan Canyon toward Garden City. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, the driver said his brakes were functioning fine near the runaway truck ramp — a $3.4 million cable system located roughly a mile from the intersection — but turned “spongy and soft”...
GARDEN CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

GALLERY: Strong wind causes damage across eastern Idaho

This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho State Journal

Marsh Valley High School will Graduate 98 seniors Tuesday

ARIMO — Forty-nine students of the Marsh Valley graduating senior class were presented with over half a million dollars in scholarship money from three regional universities at the annual awards assembly last week. Idaho State University contributed the most scholarship money, which was $324,000. Utah State University at Logan awarded $244,400 and BYU-Idaho of Rexburg added $18,711, bringing the total to $589,111 from these three universities.
ARIMO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello City Council meeting ends abruptly after two council members walk out over lack of discussion about financial reports

The Pocatello City Council meeting on Thursday evening ended abruptly just minutes in after two council members walked out in frustration. Council members Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray both walked out of the meeting at City Hall because they said the council dismissed their request to remove items concerning recent city financial reports from the consent agenda. Bray and Ortega wanted those items removed from the consent agenda so the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy