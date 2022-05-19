19 Beauty Products from AAPI-Owned Brands BAZAAR Editors Love

Name a clothing item more versatile than leggings. You can wear them to work out, lounge on the couch, run errands, or just pair with a nice oversized blouse for brunch. But in the world of leggings, there's one brand that reigns supreme: Lululemon. And, if you've never thrown on a pair of comfy Lulu leggings, run and grab your wallet. The brand knocked down the price of their cult-favorite Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings by more than 50 percent. Usually between $98 and $118, right now you can grab them on sale for anywhere from $39 to $79.

APPAREL ・ 8 HOURS AGO