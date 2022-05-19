CIF Overturns Del Campo Playoff Forfeit, Buhach Colony Fans Involved In Umpire Fight Banned From Remaining Games

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The decision for the Del Campo High School baseball team to forfeit Monday’s game 1 playoff win against Buhach Colony has been overturned. The forfeit was a result of Del Campo players using the baseball field that same day in PE classes.

An appeal hearing with the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section was held Thursday morning. The decision now means Del Campo is leading the playoff series 1-0.

The game drew controversy this week after Buhach Colony fans engaged in a fight with umpires in the parking lot after the game.

The CIF previously decided to move the remaining games to neutral sites with no fans allowed to be in attendance, but that was overturned.

The San Juan Unified School District said the remaining games in the series will be played at their previously scheduled sites with fans allowed, however, Buhach Colony fans who were involved in the post-game fight will be banned from attending. Additionally, strong administrative presences are mandatory for each game.

“I’m really excited for our players who have worked so hard all year, and our families and friends who can see these amazing young men compete,” Del Campo Head Baseball Coach Kevin Dawidczik said.

Game 2 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Buhach Colony. If needed, game 3 will take place at Del Campo on Saturday.

“It’s the Sac-Joaquin Section’s job to interpret the bylaws, and our organizational structure is such that every school receives its due process and is allowed to contest these interpretations,” the CIF said in a statement. “This is how our system works.”