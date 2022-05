SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden if a presidential election was held today, according to an exclusive poll. Of Missouri adults who took part in the SurveyUSA polling, 49% say they strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as President. In addition, 13% somewhat disapprove, 21% somewhat approve and 12% strongly approve. Only 4% say they were not sure if they approve or disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO