Police: 1 Person Detained After Road Rage Incident In Rocklin Safeway Parking Lot

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a road rage incident that has led to one person being detained in Rocklin on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Safeway parking lot near Sunset Boulevard and Park Drive.

Rocklin police say a road rage incident occurred. No injuries were reported, however, and officers say the situation is now under control.

One person has been detained by officers.

Police say residents may see officers in the area for a little while longer as they finish their investigation.