Rocklin, CA

Police: 1 Person Detained After Road Rage Incident In Rocklin Safeway Parking Lot

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a road rage incident that has led to one person being detained in Rocklin on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the Safeway parking lot near Sunset Boulevard and Park Drive.

Rocklin police say a road rage incident occurred. No injuries were reported, however, and officers say the situation is now under control.

One person has been detained by officers.

Police say residents may see officers in the area for a little while longer as they finish their investigation.

The Richmond Standard

Richmond man fatally shot in front of his home

Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Ohio Avenue last week that claimed the life of 33-year-old Alfredo Gomez Macias. Richmond police responded to the area on a ShotSpotter gun detection system activation and found Gomez unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHMOND, CA
KCRA.com

Modesto car crash leaves 2 cousins from Ceres dead, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Two cousins from Ceres are dead after a car crashed into a center median in Modesto on Sunday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on East Briggsmore Avenue, just east of Oakdale Road, police said. Both men were then ejected from a 2004 Chevy Tahoe when it hit the center median and the vehicle also rolled over several times, authorities said.
MODESTO, CA
