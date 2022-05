An area of low pressure located of across the Northern Gulf of Mexico is producing showers and thunderstorms that are expected to move to the north and east through the evening. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given this low pressure area a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, with the environment not conducive to development at this time. Regardless, this low pressure system still has plenty of Gulf moisture to work with and rainfall will be a concern. The better chances of widespread and potentially heavy rainfall will be over Coastal Mississippi. The proximity to the Gulf Low as well as several upper level perturbations will keep the unsettled weather in the forecast through much of the week. Chances for showers and storms will continue through at least Monday into Tuesday before the Gulf surface low moves off to the northeast.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO