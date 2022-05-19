ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'COVID didn't make it any easier': Latinos undercounted in the census with Illinois losing millions

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2020 census showed a drop in Illinois population.

The results caused the state to lose a congressional seat. Now, the feds are revising their estimates that indicate not as many people moved away as previously thought.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory breaks down how it happened and what it means.

Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood is home to music, murals and many people in the demographic the United States Census has difficulty counting: Latinos.

Missing them means missing out on federal money for various programs in the community. It's happened before.

"Latino populations are in fact one of several historically hard to count populations," said Robert Santos, the director of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Santos recently came from Washington, D.C. to tour Pilsen alongside a Census data collector to understand a nationwide problem that's dubbed "undercounting."

"Undercounting simply happens when people don't respond to the census," Santos said.

Remember that questionnaire that arrived in everyone's mailbox two years ago? Turns out, it wasn't just Latino community members but people across Illinois who struggled to fill out.

Census officials announced Illinois is one of six states that wound up being "undercounted."

"If we sent out a form and nothing came back, we'd send a field representative to knock on their door," Santos said.

Despite musical and multiple online explanations of what to expect from a census visitor, people didn't answer their doors or weren't home or had a gate preventing access, pre-COVID.

Those were pre-COVID issues, Santos admits. "And COVID didn't make it any easier."

The pandemic cancelled in-person marketing events for the census. The city of Chicago's $2.7 million "Be Counted" campaign included a lot of signage, but people were stuck at home.

CBS 2 warned of the repercussions of undercounting before COVID in a January 2020 report . Now we know those fears materialized. Just-released census undercounts data shows the state's recorded population is off by an estimated 2%.

Back then, city leaders said the city will lose approximately $1,400 bucks for every resident who doesn't send in his or her census data. Multiply that by 10 because the Census is once a decade and that's $14,000 a person.

That's millions of dollars Illinois could have had, but lost.

Census officials couldn't say if getting our population numbers right the first time around would've allowed us to keep our congressional seat, adding the undercount estimates are used to help the census learn what could be done better next time.

CBS Chicago

Gary school used as a neighborhood dump looks to get cleaned up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.It's hard to see the potential in a place when all you see is trash everywhere. But an abandoned school in Gary, Indiana is being repurposed and neighbors say the change can't come soon enough.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas saw first hand how the garbage keeps piling up: old mattresses, piles of tires, scrap wood."It makes me feel bad."Willis Bowens said he's tired of living down the block from what he calls a dumping ground: The old Edison Middle School."My kids went to school here and it was a nice public school at that time," Bowens...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks at Harper College graduation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 400 graduates received their diploma from Harper College in Palatine on Saturday, and a very special speaker helped send the class of 2022 off in style.U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth braved the rain to serve as the keynote speaker at Harper's graduation ceremony.Duckworth applauded the graduates for making it through their studies during a period of upheaval and uncertainty."I see a kind of grit, a kind of grace; not given, but earned by doing it all in just about the most unpredictable times possible," she told graduates.It was the school's first in-person graduation to take place in three years as a result of the pandemic.
PALATINE, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Chicago performances of 'The Play That Goes Wrong' canceled due to COVID-19 case in company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago performances of "The Play That Goes Wrong" were canceled Sunday due to a COVID-19 breakthrough case in the theatre company. The matinee performance Sunday at 2 p.m. and the evening performance at 7 p.m. were both canceled "to ensure to the health and safety of our audiences, cast, and staff," Broadway in Chicago reported. "The Play That Goes Wrong" is running at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St. The comedy performance tells the story of a small theatre company staging a production of a murder mystery "The Murder at Haversham...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aldermen plan special City Council meeting Wednesday to grill police, parks, schools leadership about summer safety plans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen have organized a special City Council meeting for Wednesday afternoon, to call upon leaders of the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Park District, and Chicago Public Schools to outline plans for keeping the city safe this summer.A group of 30 aldermen, including Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), who is running against Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the 2023 mayoral election, called for the meeting for 3 p.m. on Wednesday."We understand the fears, concerns and demands for sustainable solutions addressing the violence and criminality that is increasing exponentially throughout our diverse communities. It is our hope that this public forum,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago teaming up with city to install more than 100 cameras near Hyde Park campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago will be funding a project to install more than 100 new surveillance cameras and license plate readers near its Hyde Park campus, which would be monitored by the Chicago Police Department.The City Council on Monday approved the use of a $3 million grant to the city's Office of Public Safety Administration, which provides administrative functions for the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management and Communications.Deputy budget director Latoya Vaughn told aldermen last week the University of Chicago is providing the grant to finance the installation 110 new police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some city transportation authorities have safety apps to report issues and dangers; why not the CTA?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early Sunday morning, a man was robbed at both gunpoint and knifepoint at the 95th Street Chicago Transit Authority Red Line terminal. It is part of a spike we've been tracking closely for months at CBS 2. Tara Molina has been looking at how other cities are handling safety and security - specifically, the reporting of issues and concerns. Molina also brought examples to the CTA of security apps that are working in other cities, like Los Angeles, making it easier for passengers to get help and share information. We want to know...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Chicago at the Crossroad' documentary airs in Chatham Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) --On Monday, a five-time Emmy filmmaker will screen his documentary in Chatham to offer a rare historic look into how poverty was systemically created in Chicago at the community level."If you go downtown, you almost feel invincible. Then you go south."The documentary is called "Chicago at the Crossroad." It was released three years ago after Brian Schodorf filmed it over the course of 15 years.In the film, Schodorf examined the root causes of violence in the city and how Chicago isn't making any progress to stop it."When you talk about violence, you can't go without bringing up the disinvestment and the distrust that is now present in many of these communities and that's all wrapped up into housing," he said.Schodorf said Monday night's screening at the Cinema Chatham is a chance for the community to voice their opinions with local leaders.The evening starts with a meet and greet at 5:45 and then "Chicago at the Crossroad" will be shown at 6:30 with a community forum to follow. 
CHICAGO, IL
