The Arkansas baseball team will get three days off before the SEC Tournament. After Saturday’s result, they need it. The Razorbacks played their worst game of the season, falling to Alabama on the road, 18-5. Coach Dave Van Horn’s bunch will play the first game of the second round on Wednesday against the winner of No. 6 Georgia and No. 11 Alabama who play in the first single elimination round on Tuesday. Arkansas’ pitching simply did not have it. Of the eight pitchers who worked, only two allowed no runs. Alabama tagged starter Jaxon Wiggins for five runs and chased him after...

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO