Thomas Tuchel Provides Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Attacking Woes After Leicester Draw

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given an honest verdict on his attackers after the Blues' 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.

Tuchel's men created several chances and were solid defensively but could not come away with the three points on the night.

Speaking to the press after the match, via Adam Newson , Tuchel reflected on a 'familiar problem' in Chelsea's attack.

When asked about the number of draws at home being frustrating this season, Tuchel said: "Yes, but not today. It's the story of the season."

The Blues boss then continued to show frustration with his attacking players as he continued to say: "We need an assist from a wing-back and a goal from a wing-back.

"You can see the numbers of our offensive players and the numbers that are in front of us."

Christian Pulisic missed a guilt-edged chance late in the match after Romelu Lukaku provided him with the ball on a plate, but the American could not take the opportunity as the Blues fell to a draw.

Tuchel's men face relegated Watford on the final game of the season, with the boss hoping for an improvement in their performance on the last game of the season.

The Blues are hoping to complete Todd Boehly's takeover of the club by the end of the month and look to plan for the future once the new ownership are in place, with a key summer transfer window coming up for Tuchel and Chelsea.

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

