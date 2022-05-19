ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Claims Big Teams Need Someone Like Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel praised his star midfielder N'Golo Kante after his side's 1-1 draw with Leicester on Thursday evening, insisting big teams need a player like him.

The Blues' midweek game wasn't Kante's best outing in a Chelsea jersey but he was certainly involved in a lot of the action.

The Blues' midweek game wasn't Kante's best outing in a Chelsea jersey but he was certainly involved in a lot of the action.

Now, at 31 years of age and with just one more season left on his contract, much has been made about his future at the club and a potential departure this summer.

Speaking after his side's midweek game, Tuchel heaped praise on his player, insisting the big teams need someone like him.

"I can only repeat myself," he said, as quoted by football.london . "He can make the difference but he can only make the difference on the pitch and at the top level, this is our target for him. He is one of the very best midfielders in the world.

Because he is not in the spotlight, he is even more important of the team. He has the mentality of a water carrier and this makes the difference. Big teams need this. It's why everyone loves to play with him.

This wasn't the first time the Frenchman had been praised by his manager. Earlier on in the season, Tuchel said the following about him and teammate Mateo Kovacic :

"Players like N’Golo and Kova are so, so important for the way they come to training and the way they push everybody. The way they are positive. The top, top players behave every day the same, no matter even if they have to rest one game or have personal differences, or sporting decisions against them, or they have to fight. Still, they have the experience and the attitude right."

Thomas Tuchel
SB Nation

Thiago and Divock Origi Injury Doubts For the Champions League Final

While Liverpool won the match against Wolves on Sunday, they ended up losing out on the Premier League title. They also may have lost one of their key players for the Champions League final. Thiago Alcantara pulled up after playing a crossfield ball just before halftime against Wolves. He immediately...
SB Nation

How Newcastle Can Earn £25 Million With Win On Final Matchday

No word has been used more when talking about Newcastle United over the past few months than money. The ownership takeover that has led to NUFC becoming the richest club in the world may receive another £25 million if Eddie Howe and the boys can defeat Burnley on Sunday.
Reuters

Allegri already looking to next season, more 'experience' needed

FLORENCE, Italy, May 21 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted the club must bring in more experienced players in the transfer market in the coming months if they are to start to turn their fortunes around. Serie A's most successful club were already assured of a fourth-placed finish this...
