Albemarle County, VA

Swanson historical marker unveiled at JMRL

By Anne-Parker Coleman
cbs19news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Gregory Swanson historical marker has officially been unveiled at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library. In 1950, attorney Gregory Swanson became the first African-American to...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

cbs19news

Slave descendents group looking for name change

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local group of descendants of the enslaved is asking the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library to reconsider its name. The Reclaimed Roots Descendants Alliance says the library's name stands for white supremacy. On Monday, the group officially asked the board to remove the names of...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Clarke County and Virginia’s oldest resident dies

Clarke County and Virginia lost one of its oldest citizens. Berryville resident Mary Viola Brown died of natural causes on Sat. May 21. Known as Viola she was born on October 4, 1911 in Hume Virginia with she and the family moving to Clarke County in 1918 where she lived out the rest of her life.
WTOP

Thousands in Virginia still without power

Thousands of Virginians remain without power Monday morning after a storm thundered its way through the area Sunday evening. As of 1:30 p.m., more than 3,000 are without power in Alexandria City; more than 1,000 don’t have electricity in Fairfax; more than 1,000 are without power in Arlington. Listen...
cbs19news

Visitation suspended at Fluvanna Correction Center for Women

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In-person and video visitation continue to be suspended at the Fluvanna Correction Center for Women. The Virginia Department of Corrections says this is due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Online, VADOC is reporting 76 current cases of the virus among inmates at that facility. There are...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Planning commission to receive draft Rio Road corridor plan

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Planning Commission will be presented with a draft plan for the Rio Road corridor on Tuesday. The work session, which will begin at 4 p.m., will include a land use buildout analysis work session and a special use permit for a new private middle school hearing as the Rio Road presentation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Judge issues order against Virginia dog breeding facility

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- A federal judge has issued an emergency order imposing a series of restrictions on a Virginia dog-breeding facility after regulators said the site was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of beagle puppies. The restraining order issued Saturday comes after federal officials accused the Envigo RMS...
VIRGINIA STATE
#African American
virginiamercury.com

Shenandoah considers restoring Confederate school names and more Va. headlines

• The Shenandoah County School Board is considering restoring Confederate school names it dropped in 2020.—NBC News. • Attorney General Jason Miyares is asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to unseal records related to a judge who formerly led the Virginia Parole Board. Miyares says the Virginia State Police are assisting in his investigation of the board.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Family finds long-lost relative homeless in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. — Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving from the streets into Section 8 housing. Years without housing had cost them — he the use of an arm, her...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Second Roanoke passenger train to start in July

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Passenger rail service to and from the New River Valley won’t start until 2026, but a second train serving Roanoke could begin operating later this summer. Monday afternoon, members of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Board were told the second train is likely to start...
ROANOKE, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
cbs19news

Search for a new city police chief underway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hiring Charlottesville’s next top cop is a main priority for city leaders. Mayor Lloyd Snook says city officials are looking to conduct a national search and are seeking help from a hiring firm. An application for such firm is open through June 15. "It's...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Youth-led protest calls for racial justice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One week after a grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 dead, young Charlottesville residents are speaking out. On Saturday evening, students from Buford Middle and Charlottesville High schools led a protest for racial justice on the Downtown Mall. They began with a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Bridge project closes part of road near Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of an Albemarle County road will be closed for the next two months due to a bridge project. The Virginia Department of Transportation says part of Browns Gap Turnpike/Blackwells Hollow Road near Crozet will be closed from May 23 to July 29. The...
CROZET, VA
cbs19news

Class of 2022 graduates after two years of pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Final Exercises weekend is underway at the University of Virginia and the class of 2022 has a lot to be proud of. “I feel really blessed and privileged to be graduating from the University of Virginia,” said graduate Nashimway Davine. Under a sea of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New registry aims to help track stroke data from across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new partnership aims to help stroke centers across Virginia track stroke trends and patients in the hope of helping more patients. The Virginia Department of Health announced a partnership with ESO, a data and software company that services emergency medical services, fire departments, hospitals, and state and federal agencies, on Monday. It’s called the Virginia Stroke Registry.
VIRGINIA STATE

