Syracuse, NY

Syracuse JUCO Offensive Line Target Savion Herring Sets Decision Date

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0hIf_0fk88UWM00

Junior college offensive lineman Savion Herring has scheduled his decision date for May 25th, he announced on Twitter . Herring officially visited the Orange at the beginning of the month.

"We took tours around the whole facility," Herring said after the visit . "Sat with a few of the coaches. The head coach, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, wide receivers coach, pretty much just offense. They shared information on their careers, what they've done, what they've accomplished, their goals for this season, everything like that. They want to win, they want to build a team where everybody holds each other accountable. There's some good things on."

The 6-6, 315 pounder is scheduled to officially visit Kansas this weekend. He has also heard from Missouri, South Carolina and Oklahoma State. Herring has also officially visited Middle Tennessee.

One of the highlights of his trip to Central New York was being able to spend time with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"It was great, honestly," Herring said. "It seemed like it was family. They really care about the guys they have with them. They care to even help after they go to the NFL or even if they don't go to the NFL, they're there to help. I really liked that. I was big on that."

Herring was also impressed by the campus and facilities.

"Beautiful," Herring said. "The campus, as far as the housing and everything, is awesome. Some of the best that I haven't even seen at Ohio State or anything like that. The only place I saw like that was Cincinnati and I've been to a lot of places. The indoor facility was nice. The weight room. The game field, I like that it's inside for the noise level and things like that. It brings a different level of intensity to the game."

Related
AllSyracue

Reid Ducharme Schedules Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball offered class of 2023 shooting guard Reid Ducharme last August following his Elite Camp performance. Considered one of the best shooters in the class, the 6-6 guard has stayed in contact with the Orange ever since, primarily through assistant Gerry McNamara. Ducharme says he has ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Josh Richards Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse football has prioritized East Orange (NJ) High wide receiver Josh Richards throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle. He visited for Junior Day in March and returned to campus in April. Richards will be back yet again as he has scheduled an official visit. The 6-3, 175 pounder will be on campus ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ta'Ron Haile Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

One of the top wideouts in the Northeast in the 2024 class is Millville (NJ) High standout Ta'Ron Haile. The 6-0, 170 pounder took an unofficial visit to Syracuse last week.  "It was good," Haile said. "The coaches were amazing. They took care of me. They took me on a tour of the facility and ...
SYRACUSE, NY
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville baseball honors Jason Grilli at season finale

ONONDAGA COUNTY – When the Baldwinsville baseball team finished its regular season Saturday against Pulaski, the occasion was as much centered on the program’s strong legacy as its strong present. That was because Jason Grilli, who went from B’ville to a long career as a Major League relief pitcher that included an All-Star appearance in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Newcomer wins Syracuse chicken wing cook-off; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 44. More comfortable than the hot weekend. 5-day forecast. READY FOR THE PROM: Students of OnTech Charter High School had their first-ever senior prom Friday evening at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo ballroom. See more photos. (Kayla M. Breen photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
