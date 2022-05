Two Virginia brothers have started an initiative to place fathers in local high schools to support faculty and staff, as well as deter violence among students. Jimmy and Josh Carter of Chesterfield County, Virginia, who have seven children between them, said they were inspired by the “Dads on Duty” initiative in Louisiana, where a group of fathers took matters into their own hands last fall after repeated violence broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, leading to the arrest of 23 students over just a three-day period.

3 DAYS AGO