Chesapeake, VA

Survey: Chesapeake's crab population at lowest since 1990

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say the Chesapeake Bay's blue crab population is estimated to be at its lowest since an annual...

www.wcn247.com

wcn247.com

Louisiana gov faces decision on transgender athlete bill

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A bill to keep transgender women and girls in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ athletic teams has won final legislative passage. Monday's 32-6 vote in the Senate approved House language changes to the bill by Sen. Beth Mizell. The bill by the Franklinton Republican goes next to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Edwards has been highly critical of the bill. But he hasn't said whether he'll veto the measure or allow it to become law. Edwards vetoed similar legislation last year and an override attempt narrowly failed. The bill passed this year with more than enough votes to override a veto.
LOUISIANA STATE
wcn247.com

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks the state’s Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope. Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 992 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he may impose mandatory water restrictions if people don't start using less as a drought drags on. He raised the possibility Monday in a meeting with local water agencies that supply major urban centers like Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Democratic governor has called for a 15% voluntary reduction in water use but has so far avoided mandatory, sweeping cuts to water use. He may be changing his approach after water use went up dramatically in March. He's urging the local water agencies to ramp up their conservation messaging to avoid the need for mandatory restrictions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wcn247.com

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for allegedly discriminating against conservative thought is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work. The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal judge on the 2021 law. It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as hostile to conservative ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabs#Chesapeake Bay#Potomac River#Ap
wcn247.com

Pennsylvania's Fetterman released from hospital after stroke

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from the hospital after a stay of more than a week following a stroke. The Democratic nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest said in a statement Sunday that he was headed home to Braddock. He says he is “feeling great" but plans to “continue to rest and recover." The 52-year-old Fetterman had been at Lancaster General Hospital since May 13. He won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital and will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Court rules on mail ballots as Senate race votes are counted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race. The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state’s neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary. The number of mail and absentee votes at issue in the Lehigh County judge race is 257, enough to potentially sway the results. But the decision could also be a factor in the Senate primary, where television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick are waiting for official results.
HARRISBURG, PA
wcn247.com

Man charged with threatening Oklahoma US Rep. Kevin Hern

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man known for showing up uninvited at political events to get close to politicians has been charged with cyberstalking and threatening an Oklahoma congressman and his family. In a statement Monday, federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Keith Charles Eisenberger of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, is charged with threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder Rep. Kevin Hern. A criminal complaint says Eisenberger believed Hern was appointed illegally to the seat in November 2018 without Eisenberger being considered for the job. An attorney for Eisenberger declined to comment on the case.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

