Man who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder for unrelated stabbing of roommate

By Sareen Habeshian
 4 days ago

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder for an unrelated stabbing that took place in December.

Isaiah Lee, 23, faces one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

He allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment on Dec. 2, 2021. As a result of media reports about the Chappelle case, the victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge Thursday and is scheduled to return to court on June 2. The case was filed for warrant on May 18.

Earlier this month, on May 3, Lee is accused of running on stage with a weapon as Chappelle was finishing for the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl, and assaulting him.

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

The D.A.’s office referred a misdemeanor assault case involving Lee to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office for the on-stage incident.

For the Hollywood Bowl incident, Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer. He pleaded not guilty.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a written statement. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

The stabbing case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

