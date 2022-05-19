ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Court Documents Reveal How Much Money Jill Duggar Made In 2020 Amid Bombshell Revelation Her Family Lived Off Food Donations

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y44QZ_0fk82QdM00
@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

Information from the Duggar sisters' recently dismissed lawsuit continues to drop bombshells about Jill Duggar Dillard and her family's precarious financial status.

Jill, Jessa , Joy-Anna and Jinger sued the city of Springdale and its police department in 2017 for allegedly leaking police reports with their private information to tabloids resulting in severe emotional distress and being dropped from several lucrative brand partnerships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKDBI_0fk82QdM00
@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

Now, newly unsealed court documents revealed Jill only made around $10,000 in advertising and social media promotions in 2020, while one of her sisters made upwards of $100,000.

The sensitive information was disclosed during Jill's deposition that took place on September 1, 2021. The Counting On alum explained she received the meager revenue from her blog, promoting products on social media and YouTube advertisements, according to The Sun .

JIM BOB & MICHELLE DUGGAR CALLED OUT DAUGHTER'S RULE-BREAKING FASHION CHOICES, JINGER'S HUSBAND TESTIFIES

Some of the other Duggar sisters also disclosed their personal incomes. Jessa, 29, who is currently a stay-at-home mom to her four children, confessed she made roughly $30,000 from Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Joy-Anna, 24, admitted she made close to the same amount with her yearly income clocking in at $40,000 in 2020.

"I have companies - either I reach out to companies - or they reach out to me and - to promote different products," Joy-Anna explained during her deposition. "Could be beauty, could be, you know, baby stuff, home supplies, electronics, pretty much anything. I normally take pictures and post them with, like, links for people to - to use to get, you know, a discount."

However, Jinger, 28, shared she rolled in over a whopping $100,000 in 2020 from brand partnerships and proceeds from her book sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ou5u_0fk82QdM00
@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

JILL DUGGAR ACCUSES FATHER JIM BOB DUGGAR OF ABUSE IN SHOCKING UNSEALED COURT DOCUMENTS

As OK! previously reported, Jill's husband, Derick , claimed there was a difficult time when their family — they share Israel, 7, and Sam , 4 — found themselves living off of food banks and donations.

"Our neighbors bring boxes of food sometimes," Derick stated in his own deposition. "And I also got food through the pantry on campus."

Despite the Duggar family's testimonies, Judge Timothy L. Brooks dismissed the case in February on the grounds they failed to give the court "any direct proof or reasonable inference" the authorities released damaging private information to a publication.

Comments / 3

Related
Ok Magazine

Jill Duggar Accuses Father Jim Bob Duggar Of Abuse In Shocking Unsealed Court Documents

Jill Duggar accused her father, Jim Bob, of abuse in newly unsealed court documents from her 2017 lawsuit. Counting On stars Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger previously sued the city of Springdale and its police department for releasing their private information to the public after their father told local authorities that their brother Josh had molested five minor girls. Jill and Jessa both confessed to law enforcement they were two of the victims involved, but not all alleged victims have come forward.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Called Out Daughter's Rule-Breaking Fashion Choices, Jinger's Husband Testifies

Rule breaker!Jinger Duggar's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recalled several times when in-laws Jim Bob and Michelle lectured them both about the importance of modesty during testimonies for the Duggar sisters' recently dismissed privacy lawsuit against the Springdale Police Department. The Duggar parents famously require their daughters to follow a strict dress code which includes avoiding low cut tops, shorts, and even jeans. Instead, they opt for long, flowy dresses that don't show off their figures. However, many of the Duggar daughters chose to upgrade their styles to something more modern after they left home and started their adult lives with families...
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springdale, AR
Entertainment
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Duggar Dillard
Person
Jill Duggar
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#Bombshells#Food Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

52K+
Followers
786
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy