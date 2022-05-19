Court Documents Reveal How Much Money Jill Duggar Made In 2020 Amid Bombshell Revelation Her Family Lived Off Food Donations

@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

Information from the Duggar sisters' recently dismissed lawsuit continues to drop bombshells about Jill Duggar Dillard and her family's precarious financial status.

Jill, Jessa , Joy-Anna and Jinger sued the city of Springdale and its police department in 2017 for allegedly leaking police reports with their private information to tabloids resulting in severe emotional distress and being dropped from several lucrative brand partnerships.

@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

Now, newly unsealed court documents revealed Jill only made around $10,000 in advertising and social media promotions in 2020, while one of her sisters made upwards of $100,000.

The sensitive information was disclosed during Jill's deposition that took place on September 1, 2021. The Counting On alum explained she received the meager revenue from her blog, promoting products on social media and YouTube advertisements, according to The Sun .

JIM BOB & MICHELLE DUGGAR CALLED OUT DAUGHTER'S RULE-BREAKING FASHION CHOICES, JINGER'S HUSBAND TESTIFIES

Some of the other Duggar sisters also disclosed their personal incomes. Jessa, 29, who is currently a stay-at-home mom to her four children, confessed she made roughly $30,000 from Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Joy-Anna, 24, admitted she made close to the same amount with her yearly income clocking in at $40,000 in 2020.

"I have companies - either I reach out to companies - or they reach out to me and - to promote different products," Joy-Anna explained during her deposition. "Could be beauty, could be, you know, baby stuff, home supplies, electronics, pretty much anything. I normally take pictures and post them with, like, links for people to - to use to get, you know, a discount."

However, Jinger, 28, shared she rolled in over a whopping $100,000 in 2020 from brand partnerships and proceeds from her book sales.

@JILLMDILLARD/INSTAGRAM

JILL DUGGAR ACCUSES FATHER JIM BOB DUGGAR OF ABUSE IN SHOCKING UNSEALED COURT DOCUMENTS

As OK! previously reported, Jill's husband, Derick , claimed there was a difficult time when their family — they share Israel, 7, and Sam , 4 — found themselves living off of food banks and donations.

"Our neighbors bring boxes of food sometimes," Derick stated in his own deposition. "And I also got food through the pantry on campus."

Despite the Duggar family's testimonies, Judge Timothy L. Brooks dismissed the case in February on the grounds they failed to give the court "any direct proof or reasonable inference" the authorities released damaging private information to a publication.