House vote sends $39 billion 2022-23 budget to Edwards

By Associated Press
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) - The Louisiana House has granted final legislative passage to a $39 billion state operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The vote to accept various Senate changes to the bill was 88-7.

The House vote came despite complaints from some lawmakers that they had too little time to review the budget just a day after it was quickly adopted in the Senate.

And there were gripes that a $1,500 teacher pay raise was too little.

Gov. John Bel Edwards gets the measure next. He can veto any individual line items he disagrees with.

