Fans of one particular NFL team will have to shell out a pretty penny if they are trying to buy tickets on the secondary market for the coming season. Ticketing company Logitix revealed this week that the Las Vegas Raiders have by far the most expensive secondary market tickets among NFL teams for 2022. The average ticket for a Raiders home game is apparently going for $595, over $200 more than the team with the second-most expensive tickets (the Miami Dolphins at $387 on average for home games). The defending champion Los Angeles Rams are fourth with a $359 average ticket.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO