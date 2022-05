PLOVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A former Starbucks employee says he was fired in April for organizing the store’s recent vote to unionize. Kolton Gosnell worked as a shift supervisor at Starbucks in Plover since August of 2021. Gosnell said seeing other Starbucks in the United States filling and winning union elections inspired him and others to push for a union at their location.

PLOVER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO