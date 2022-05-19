2 Harwich men start foundation to house Ukrainian refugees in Poland

HARWICH -- When the war in Ukraine broke out, Tom Johnson knew he wanted to do something to help and utilize his connections in Poland.

Along with Jim Peterson, the two Harwich men started the Ukrainian Relief Mission Charitable Corporation .

"I had a business for 12 years in Poland, felt like I could be highly effective," said Johnson, adding he "met with Jimmy and he told me to be bold."

During three trips to Poland since March. spanning 28 days in total, Johnson has been identifying where there is the greatest need for resources. A fourth trip is planned later this month.

"On the ground, we interact with a lot of refugees. There's a lot of gaps, and the gaps are food, clothes, shoes, and basic essentials," said Johnson.

The organization is also renting apartments and hotels to house refugees, with a focus on helping vulnerable mothers and children.

"We're really moving people from desperate circumstances. The minute they walk across the border to this place where they feel safe and welcomed," said Johnson.

In addition to the operations in Poland, the group works out of a small office in Chatham. Since the organization was founded in March, over $300,000 has been raised by community members throughout New England.

"Our goal is to keep raising money and keep taking care of whatever number of people that is," said Peterson. "100, 500, or 1,000, and we're going to do it as long as we can do it."