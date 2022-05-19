ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

2 Harwich men start foundation to house Ukrainian refugees in Poland

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HuOHB_0fk7w52g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qlxl5_0fk7w52g00
Harwich men raising money to house Ukrainian refugees in Poland 01:47

HARWICH -- When the war in Ukraine broke out, Tom Johnson knew he wanted to do something to help and utilize his connections in Poland.

Along with Jim Peterson, the two Harwich men started the Ukrainian Relief Mission Charitable Corporation .

"I had a business for 12 years in Poland, felt like I could be highly effective," said Johnson, adding he "met with Jimmy and he told me to be bold."

During three trips to Poland since March. spanning 28 days in total, Johnson has been identifying where there is the greatest need for resources. A fourth trip is planned later this month.

"On the ground, we interact with a lot of refugees. There's a lot of gaps, and the gaps are food, clothes, shoes, and basic essentials," said Johnson.

The organization is also renting apartments and hotels to house refugees, with a focus on helping vulnerable mothers and children.

"We're really moving people from desperate circumstances. The minute they walk across the border to this place where they feel safe and welcomed," said Johnson.

In addition to the operations in Poland, the group works out of a small office in Chatham. Since the organization was founded in March, over $300,000 has been raised by community members throughout New England.

"Our goal is to keep raising money and keep taking care of whatever number of people that is," said Peterson. "100, 500, or 1,000, and we're going to do it as long as we can do it."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Needham woman helps Ukrainian women fleeing Russian invasion

NEEDHAM -- As a school kid reading about the Holocaust, Melanie Kelfer of Needham always wondered if she would have the strength to step forward in a desperate situation and do the right thing. When the war erupted in Ukraine, she knew that time had come. Kelfer is the driving force behind Operation Mordechai, an organization that has hands on the ground in Israel to help resettle Ukrainian Jews who have arrived with next to nothing -- some of them are pregnant women whose husbands are still fighting in their homeland. "So we've been buying baby strollers and diapers, blankets, anything at...
NEEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Crypts of 2 U.S. presidents in basement of Quincy church

QUINCY - Massachusetts is tied to a great deal of American history, but some of it is hidden away. In the basement of the United First Parish Church in Quincy there are crypts of two American presidents - the second president, John Adams and his son, the sixth president, John Quincy Adams - along with their first ladies.Kelly Brotzman works in the same basement and I stumbled upon this important piece of history while doing a story recently on her prison brook program."Yeah, so these are my neighbors, my office neighbors. They are nice and quiet. Not many people can...
QUINCY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 05/22/2022

WOODS HOLE – Due to the failure of an A/C unit, The Steamship Authority (SSA) computer servers are offline, and their website and reservation system are unavailable. Steamship Authority staff are working diligently to assess and correct the issue. Currently no reservations can be made online, at…. Full Story.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, MA
Harwich, MA
Society
City
Harwich, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Inquirer and Mirror

Readers’ Gallery: Nantucket Junior Prom

(May 22, 2022) Nantucket's Junior Prom was held Saturday at the Great Harbor Yacht Club. Our readers sent us these photos. Send yours to newsroom@inkym.com, and please remember to include the name of the photographer.
NANTUCKET, MA
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts contractor accused of victimizing over 100 homeowners, cheating customers of over $1 million

TEWKSBURY– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Pasqualino Vittorio Spadorcia has pled guilty in connection with repeatedly and continually committing larceny by contracting to perform substantial home improvement repairs and projects with no intentions of completing the projects. In total, Spadorcia was successful in cheating the 17 victims named in the indictment out of over $1 million dollars. There have been more than one hundred homeowner-victims identified during the course of the investigation, with additional victims coming forward since the indictment.
TEWKSBURY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Peterson
CBS Boston

Brookline reinstates mask mandate for town buildings, public schools

BROOKLINE -- Starting on Monday, the indoor mask mandate will return to town-owned buildings in Brookline. With COVID cases rising across the state, the town announced Friday that masks will be required in the Library, Senior Center, and any town-owned space. This also includes all public schools.The town said they would reaccess weekly and lift the order again when the current surge is over. 
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

Brookline schools bring back mask mandate as COVID cases rise

BROOKLINE - Brookline students and teachers came back to school Monday with a COVID mask mandate back in placePeople now have to wear them again in all town-owned buildings, including schools."I think it never should have been taken away in the first place," mother Alexis Jones told WBZ-TV."(It's just) crazy. It's like mask on, the mask off, the mask on, mask off. I feel like it's going to happen a lot for the school year next year," said Brookline high student Abram Duclos.The Brookline Department of Public Health said the mandate is due to the recent increase in COVID cases....
BROOKLINE, MA
vnexplorer.net

Cape Cod's opioid crisis

1/20 SLIDES © Reuters Ashlee Northup, 33, a resident of Cape Cod who has been sober for the past six years, poses for a portrait in Sandwich, Massachusetts, April 3, 2022. As a prior drinker, Northup knows firsthand what addiction is like. Now, six years later she has seen many friends lose their life to opioid addiction on the Cape. “I’ve seen more friends die than walk along the path of recovery with me; somewhere between 15-20 at least,” Northup said during an interview with Reuters. REUTERS/Mel Musto.
SANDWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukraine#Charity#Ukrainian
homenewshere.com

Town officials likely to prohibit all public uses of flag poles

READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Electric boats provide views of Boston Harbor

BOSTON -- It's a way to explore the city from a different perspective: Boston Electric Boats is a boat rental and charter company operating out of India Wharf Marina. "My personal favorite route is inside the harbor heading towards Seaport all the way around," said employee Alli Cavallo. The boats in the fleet, with names like Watts Up and Unplugged, are all electric and max out at 6mph. "We have batteries that operate the motor. Those batteries can last up to 8 to 10 hours on a single charge. We then plug in the boat at the marina and it will recharge overnight,"...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Barnstable moving July 4th fireworks due to protected birds

BARNSTABLE - Fourth of July fireworks are being pushed to Labor Day weekend in Barnstable due to some federally protected birds.The town said it was told by Mass Wildlife that its July 4th display "cannot proceed as planned" because the fireworks barge in Lewis Bay would be too close to populations of piping plovers and least terns. The fireworks will happen instead on Saturday, September 3.Barnstable said it was notified on Independence Day last year by the state that its barge was too close to nests, but determined that "aborting the fireworks shoot was not an option" since the vessel was already loaded with explosives. The show went on, but the town was hit with a violation of the Endangered Species Act.There is not another suitable location to anchor the barge, according to town officials."Moving the fireworks display to Labor Day became the only option as plover and tern nesting activities are no longer a concern in September," the town said.Piping plovers were federally listed as threatened and endangered in 1986, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says. The Atlantic Coast populations are considered threatened.Last year, plovers forced Hampton Beach to cancel some fireworks dates. 
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Charlestown company hopes their robot will encourage people to walk more

BOSTON -- A Charlestown company is envisioning robots as a key to battling climate change. Piaggio Fast Forward, a subsidiary of the company that makes Vespas, has created a small, rolling robot capable of following users all around town.It is called Gita -- that's Italian for "short trip."CEO Greg Lynn said it may remind you of a certain space opera droid, "It's about as close to an R2-D2 experience as a person could have."Lynn's goal is to get more people outside, walking to the store instead of using the car for a short trip. And hopefully, cut down on carbon...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Group of teenagers violently attacked 2 men outside MBTA station

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a group of teenagers allegedly attacked two men outside of an MBTA station in Boston on Monday morning, officials said. Officers responding to Shawmut station in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood just before 12 p.m. learned that two men, ages 69 and 47, had been assaulted near a bike rack, according to the Transit Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Poll worker Shaye Moss among 5 honored with JFK Profile in Courage Award

BOSTON -- The JFK Library Foundation honored five people Sunday night with their annual Profile in Courage Award. Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg presented lanterns to five individuals who risked their lives or careers to defend democracy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not present for his honor. Shaye Moss was also honored. She's a former poll worker in Georgia who received death threats for refusing to declare the vote there was skewed by fake ballots. "I want to give a special thank you to all the anonymous election workers out there. The ones that are doing the heavy lifting our democracy depends on far from the spotlight," said Moss after receiving the award. "Tonight I represent all of them. All of those hardworking people with incredible courage to do the job and do it right." Congresswoman Liz Cheney was honored for breaking away from many fellow Republicans over the insurrection. She refused to support false claims that the presidential election was fraudulent. The other awards went to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona Representative Russell Bowers. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy