ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Health advocates urge COVID restrictions to return

By Christina Hager
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cekE_0fk7w1Vm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmNZk_0fk7w1Vm00
CDC urges people to wear masks as COVID cases rise 02:52

BROCKTON (CBS) – As COVID cases rise across the country, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks in more areas.

"I wish more people took the masking seriously," said Victoria Kirichok-Pratt, a Brockton mother who spoke with WBZ while quarantining in her home with COVID Thursday. More than anything else, she hopes her son, a senior at Brockton High, won't miss anything. "Prom is next week, and graduation is the week after, so I have been avoiding him very much."

The timing is less than ideal with high rates of COVID in wastewater samples, and most of Massachusetts now in the high-risk category. A group of health advocates is calling on Governor Charlie Baker to reinstate safety measures.

"I think there's been a pendulum swing where we've gone from doing a lot to reduce transmission to saying we reject all of it, but the thing is, the virus is still here," said Boston University School of Public Health Assistant Professor Julia Raifman.

She's with the Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity, which put out a list of demands this week. The group wants the state to recommend people wear masks indoors and avoid large gatherings. They also want Massachusetts to reinstate mask mandates in schools and on the MBTA, and increase access to testing, treatment, and vaccines.

The governor has not given any signal he plans to bring back mandates. "I think at this point in time for most people, especially those who are vaccinated, their experience with COVID is something akin to the flu," Baker said.

But it is hitting at an inconvenient time, as some of life's most important milestones get underway. "Graduation's in a couple weeks," said Framingham High School Senior Jason Simon, as he picked up his prom tuxedo Thursday. "Hopefully by then we'll be fine, but no one really knows," he said.

Comments / 7

Martha Whelan
4d ago

utterly ridiculous. covid is now an epidemic just like the flu. we don't need any mandates or restrictions.

Reply
5
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brookline health officials reinstate mask mandate

BROOKLINE — A new public health order in Brookline begins today and it is all thanks to rising COVID-19 numbers. Brookline’s mask mandate only covers town-owned properties, but Brookline businesses can still require masks according to town health officials. Part of the reason this decision was made is...
BROOKLINE, MA
NECN

Test Positive for COVID? These Free Treatments Are Available in Mass.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, there are free treatments that may be right for you. Over 40% of Massachusetts residents are eligible, state health officials say. You can contact your doctor directly or the state's self-referral line at 508-213-1380 or visit mass.gov/CovidTreatments. Here's everything you need...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports XX,XXX new COVID cases, positivity rate at X.XX%

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported XX,XXX new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now X.XX%.There were nine additional deaths reported.Currently, there are XXX people in the hospital with COVID. There are also XX patients currently in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now X,XXX,XXX. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now XX,XXX.There were XXX,XXX total new tests reported.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Brookline schools bring back mask mandate as COVID cases rise

BROOKLINE - Brookline students and teachers came back to school Monday with a COVID mask mandate back in placePeople now have to wear them again in all town-owned buildings, including schools."I think it never should have been taken away in the first place," mother Alexis Jones told WBZ-TV."(It's just) crazy. It's like mask on, the mask off, the mask on, mask off. I feel like it's going to happen a lot for the school year next year," said Brookline high student Abram Duclos.The Brookline Department of Public Health said the mandate is due to the recent increase in COVID cases....
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Brockton, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Coronavirus
capecod.com

Health Officials Focus on COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths

HYANNIS – Barnstable County public health officials gave an update on rising case counts of COVID-19 in the region and how other metrics may take precedence in monitoring the virus moving forward. “Just be wary. We’re seeing a lot of cases and these variants seem to be very infectious,”...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Man with salmonella symptoms angry over Jif peanut butter recall handling

MIDDLEBORO -- Some Jif Peanut Butter products have been recalled after more than a dozen people have become sick nationwide. According to the FDA, the peanut butter may be contaminated with salmonella. At least one of those people is from Massachusetts. A Middleboro man contacted WBZ-TV, saying he has symptoms of a salmonella infection. He's not happy about how the recall was handled. "It made me even sicker when I read about it. I kept looking at the label for a while and I figured 'no, none of that fits, but then finally I saw the numbers are right in the groups," Michael...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
NHPR

Ballot now set in the Republican primary for governor of Massachusetts

A former state representative who is a Trump supporter and a business owner backed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will appear on the state ballot in the Republican primary for governor this September. Over the weekend, Republican Party officials gathered at the MassMutual Center in Springfield for their convention. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thesagonline.com

Mask mandate in schools to return

Health Commissioner Sigalle Reiss announced on Friday, May 20, that masks will be required beginning Monday, May 23 in indoor areas owned by the town. The order cited a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. These town-owned spaces include the Public Schools of Brookline (PSB), Brookline Public Libraries and the Brookline...
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Jason Simon
CBS Boston

Mass. wildlife advocates want regulations on rat poison

BOSTON -- Zak Mertz and the staff at New England Wildlife are currently treating a Barred owl with vitamin K, fluids, anti-inflammatory and pain meds while he recovers from Second Generation Anticoagulant Rodenticide poisoning, more commonly known as "S-GARs."  The center treats around 100 to 200 animals a year for SGAR poisoning.   "This poor Barred owl was found in Mount Auburn Cemetery. When he first came in, he couldn't even stand up. He was virtually comatose when we first got him," said Mertz, who is the Executive Director of New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod branch. "S-GARs are a class...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

COVID cases rise again

TEWKSBURY — Coronavirus cases are on the rise at a more accelerated rate in recent weeks than they have been since early January. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that seven of Massachusetts’ counties, including Middlesex County where Tewksbury is located, are at a level “high” for risk of community spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, according to the CDC. The agency is strongly encouraging mask wearing indoors, even for those vaccinated and boosted. It is also encouraging people to wear a high-quality mask on public transportation.
TEWKSBURY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Wbz#Brockton High#Mbta
nbcboston.com

‘Omicron Was Actually Much Worse for Massachusetts Than Delta,' Study Finds

Massachusetts has battled through several surges of COVID-19 over the past several years as viral mutations changed infection rates. Two of the biggest, caused by the delta and omicron variants of COVID, are the subject of a new study from researchers in Boston. It found a higher number of excess deaths in Massachusetts during the omicron surge than the delta surge, even though the delta surge was longer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Sununu vetoes bill prohibiting school mask mandates

CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited New Hampshire schools from implementing face mask mandates.The bill vetoed Friday would have prohibited school boards or other public education agencies from adopting policies requiring students or members of the public to wear face coverings."Just because we may not like a local decision does not mean we should remove their authority," Sununu said in his veto message. "One of the state's foremost responsibilities is to know the limits of its power."Though Sununu also noted that the state prides itself on promoting local control in education, schools have not had free rein when it comes to the coronavirus.When state public health officials stopped recommending mask wearing in most indoor public spaces in February, Sununu said any schools that try to maintain mask mandates would run afoul of state laws requiring that each student be provided equitable access to education.Also in February, the state enacted new rules prohibiting schools from shifting to fully remote or hybrid instruction due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
EDUCATION
WDEL 1150AM

COVID cases climbing in Delaware

Delaware continues to see a rise in COVID cases. New numbers released by the Division of Public Health on Saturday show the 7-day daily average of new daily cases was 575 - up from 417 a month ago. The 7-day average of positive tests is 19%, compared to 11.4% a...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Boston

Brookline reinstates mask mandate for town buildings, public schools

BROOKLINE -- Starting on Monday, the indoor mask mandate will return to town-owned buildings in Brookline. With COVID cases rising across the state, the town announced Friday that masks will be required in the Library, Senior Center, and any town-owned space. This also includes all public schools.The town said they would reaccess weekly and lift the order again when the current surge is over. 
BROOKLINE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy