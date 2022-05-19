How social emotional learning builds skills to help kids improve their mental health

PEABODY (CBS) – Third graders at the McCarthy Elementary School in Peabody are reading "Wilma Jean the Worry Machine." It's a story about a red-faced little girl who worries about everything. But through the course of the book, she learns to make herself feel better.

"She was worrying too much, and she was able to use some strategies to control her worries," guidance counselor Jackie Rose explained to a group of kids gathered on a rug in a small library dedicated to building social emotional skills.

The strategies are simple, like deep breathing exercises.

"That's a great one to use when you are worried and one that Wilma Jean used," Rose said as she and the kids all practiced taking long, slow, deep breaths together.

The students also learn how to identify their emotional zones.

"When you are in the red zone, you are angry, frustrated, out-of-control," said Olivia Silva as she read from a card of the four emotional zones.

When feeling that way, kids are advised to take a break, use those deep-breathing exercises, find a new space to work, or take a walk.

These lessons are all part of social emotional learning (SEL). Kids also dive into topics like persistence, resilience, empathy and acceptance of both others and yourself.

These are all important skills for being a good member of the school community, but according to Principal Michelle Zotolli, they are a critical foundation to learning and good mental health.

"When you think about learning, it's hard. They need strategies to be able to get over those bumps in the road," she said.

Adjustment counselor Maria Champigny says these themes are built into every school day to help build confidence.

"How do they look at something with an optimistic viewpoint versus negative?" she said.

They also learn that it's OK to answer a question wrong or to struggle with a math problem.

"They may not be able to do it yet. We always teach them the power of yet," Champigny said. "So as they go along in life, we are hoping that they decrease the chances of having negative self-talk, falling into states of concern and depression."