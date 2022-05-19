Chargers Finalize Preseason Schedule, Announce Training Camp Joint Practices

The Chargers have announced their preseason slate for training camp.

The Chargers finalized their preseason schedule on Thursday, announcing the official date and time of their Week 3 contest in New Orleans.

The Chargers' first two weeks of preseason play were announced the night of the 2022 schedule release, hosting the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. PT and the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. PT.

After serving as the home team over the duration of weeks 1 and 2, the Chargers' third preseason game in New Orleans against the Saints has been finalized as they'll face off on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT.

Jul 28, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, United States; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) meets with fans following training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Each preseason game will be televised locally in the Los Angeles market on CBS2 Los Angeles.

The Chargers will also hold two joint practices with the Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18.

Official Preseason Schedule:

Aug. 13 vs. Rams — 7 p.m. PT

Aug. 20 vs. Cowboys — 7 p.m. PT

Aug. 27 at Saints — 5 p.m. PT

Official Joint Practice Schedule:

Aug. 17 & 18 vs. Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex

