Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee, Game 1

Mississippi State is looking to stop an eight-game conference losing streak and make a late push for the SEC Tournament against Tennessee.

Mississippi State baseball (26-27, 9-18) picked up a midweek victory over North Alabama but needs to stop its eight-game conference losing streak to close out the season at Dudy Noble Field.

The Diamond Dawgs will be challenged against Tennessee (46-7, 23-5), the top team in the country. They need to pick up a few wins and hope for some other conference teams to come up short in their weekend series if they want to make the SEC Tournament.

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Jess Davis

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Brandon Smith

Tennessee Starting Lineup:

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Chase Dollander

TOP of 1: Tennessee batting

Stephenson grounded out to shortstop

Lipcius homered to left field

Beck homered to left field

Gilbert homered to right field

Lipscomb singled through the right side

Ortega grounded into a double play, Lipscomb out at second base

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager flied out to left field

Hancock flied out to shortstop

Tanner flied out to right field

End of 1: Tennessee 3, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 2: Tennessee batting

Burke singled to center field

Russell grounded into double play, Burke out at second

Lawson flied out to left field

BOTTOM of 2: Mississippi State batting

Hines flied out to center field

Cumbest popped up to 2b

Clark flied out to left field

End of 2: Tennessee 3, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 3: Tennessee batting

Stephenson singled through the left side

Stephenson stole second

Lipcius singled to left field, Stephenson advanced to third

Beck popped up to 2b

Gilbert flied out to right field, sacrifice fly, Stephenson scored

Lipscomb singled through the right side, Lipcius advanced to second

Ortega doubled down the left-field line, Lipcius scored, Lipscomb advanced to third

Burke homered to right field, Lipscomb scored, Ortega scored

Russell singled to left field

Lawson struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 3: Mississippi State batting

James popped up foul to 3b

Davis grounded out to 1b

Forsythe walked

Yeager struck out swinging

End of 3: Tennessee 8, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 4: Tennessee batting

Mikey Tepper in to pitch for Smith

Stephenson struck out swinging

Lipcius grounded out to 1b

Beck struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 4: Mississippi State batting

Hancock flied out to right field

Tanner struck out swinging

Hines flied out to right field

End of 4: Tennessee 8, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 5: Tennessee batting

Gilbert grounded out to shortstop

Lipscomb singled to left field

Ortega popped up to shortstop

Lipscomb advanced to second on a wild pitch

Burke walked

Russell doubled to left center, Burke advanced to third, Lipscomb scored

Lawson walked

Stephenson singled to center field, Lawson advanced to second, Burke scored, Russell scored

Cam Tullar in to pitch for Tepper

Lipcius struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 5: Mississippi State batting

Cumbest struck out swinging

Clark struck out swinging

James struck out looking

End of 5: Tennessee 11, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 6: Tennessee batting

Beck walked

Gilbert popped up foul to 1b

Lipscomb singled through the left side, Beck advanced to second

Ortega homered to center field, Beck scored, Lipscomb scored

Christian Moore in to pinch hit for Burke

Moore grounded out to shortstop

Russell doubled down the left-field line

Lawson flied out to center field

BOTTOM of 6: Mississippi State batting

Davis struck out swinging

Forsythe flied out to right field

Yeager flied out to right field

End of 6: Tennessee 14, Mississippi State 0

TOP of 7: Tennessee batting

Jack Walker in to pitch for Tullar

Christian Scott in to pinch hit for Stephenson

Scott walked

Lipcius homered to left field, Scott scored

Beck walked

Gilbert doubled to right field, Beck advanced to third

Gilbert advanced to third, Beck scored on a wild pitch

Lipscomb walked

Cole Cheatham in to pitch for Walker

Ortega singled through the left side, Gilbert scored, Lipscomb advanced to second

Moore struck out looking

Russell doubled to left field, Lipscomb scored, Ortega scored

Lawson grounded out to 2b, Russell advanced to third

Scott singled to right field, Russell scored

Ethan Payne in to pinch hit for Lipcius

Payne hit by pitch, Scott advanced to second

Beck struck out looking

BOTTOM of 7: Mississippi State batting

Mark McLaughlin in to pitch for Dollander

Hancock walked

Tanner singled through the right side, Hancock advanced to third

Tanner advanced to second

Hines singled through the right side, Hancock scored, Tanner out at home

Cumbest flied out to center field

Clark singled to 2b, Hines advanced to second

James walked, Clark advanced to second, Hines advanced to third

Wyatt Evans in to pitch for McLaughlin

Davis struck out swinging

End of 7: Tennessee 21, Mississippi State 1

TOP of 8: Tennessee batting

Kyle Booker in to pinch hit for Gilbert

Booker walked

Logan Steenstra in to pinch hit for Lipscomb

Steenstra struck out looking

Ortega homered to left-center field, Booker walked

Moore struck out swinging

Charlie Taylor in to pinch hit for Russell

Taylor grounded out to 3b

BOTTOM of 8: Mississippi State batting

Tanner Leggett in to pinch hit for Forsythe

Leggett homered to left field

Yeager flied out to right field

Hancock grounded out to 2b

Tanner struck out looking

End of 8: Tennessee 23, Mississippi State 2

TOP of 9: Tennessee batting

Leggett in at shortstop

Andrew Walling in to pitch for Cheatham

Lawson hit by pitch

Scott walked, Lawson advanced to second

Scott advanced to second, Lawson advanced to third on a wild pitch

Payne struck out swinging

Beck struck out swinging

Booker walked

Steenstra doubled to center field, Lawson scored, Scott scored, Booker scored

Ortega doubled to right-center field, Steenstra scored

Moore struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 9: Mississippi State batting

Zander Sechrist in to pitch for Evans

Brayland Skinner in to pinch hit for Hines

Skinner doubled down the right-field line

Aaron Downs in to pinch hit for Cumbest

Skinner stole third

Downs struck out looking

Slate Alford in to pinch hit for Clark

Alford struck out swinging

Von Seibert in to pinch hit for Clark

Seibert struck out looking

FINAL SCORE: TENNESSEE 27, MISSISSIPPI STATE 2