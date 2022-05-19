ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans agree to deal with third-round pick Petit-Frere

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere on Thursday.

Petit-Frere, an offensive tackle, played 35 games, including 20 starts for Ohio State.

He started 12 games at left tackle in 2021 and seven games at right tackle in 2020 for the Buckeyes. Ohio State had the No. 1 ranked offense — total yards and scoring — in 2021.

The Titans have agreed to terms with six of their nine picks from the draft.

The Titans have already signed receiver Treylon Burks (first round), running back Hassan Haskins (fourth round), receiver Kyle Philips (fifth round), defensive back Theo Jackson (sixth round) and linebacker Chance Campbell (sixth round) to deals.

Cornerback Roger McCreary (second round), quarterback Malik Willis (third round) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (fourth round) remain unsigned.

___

The Associated Press

Titans agree to deal with tight end Okonkwo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with tight end Chig Okonkwo on Monday. Okonkwo, a fourth-round selection in the draft, had 77 receptions for 717 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons at the University of Maryland. In his final year for the Terps, he had 52 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns. The 52 receptions were the second most in school history by a Maryland tight end. Frank Wycheck had 58.
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

