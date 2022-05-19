ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4

By MARC BOWMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EDSg_0fk7relN00
1 of 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-4 Thursday to win the five-game series.

Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago’s sixth come-from-behind win.

“I was trying to not strike out,” Robert said. “I was just trying to put the ball in play. I was expecting a fastball and he just made a mistake and I took advantage of it.”

Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier (0-1) that broke a 4-all tie.

“Guys at first and third, I was already in a good situation there,” Engel said. “Just had to put the ball in play and keep it up the middle there the best that I can. In order to do that I just looked for a pitch over the plate and tried not do too much.”

Tim Anderson had two hits, two walks, two RBIs, and stole two bases, recording his 10th multi-hit outing in his last 18 games.

“I was just trying to get a run in and get that egg off the board,” Anderson said of stealing second and third ahead of Robert’s first RBI single, opening the White Sox scoring in the third. “I was being myself, playing my game, and having fun while doing it. Just putting us in the best position to be successful.”

Said Chicago manager Tony La Russa: “He’s very special. He’s as special as our fans think he is. The more people around the country that know it, the better.”

Chicago took three of five from the Royals. It was the first five-game series at Kauffman Stadium since Chicago also won three of five in April 2018.

Bennett Sousa (2-0) earned the victory as four Chicago relievers held Kansas City scoreless over the final four innings. Liam Hendriks worked around a pair of singles for his 12th save.

Hunter Dozier had three hits and drove in three runs for the Royals. He had a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the third.

Kansas City scored in each of the first three innings against Vince Velasquez, recording an extra-base hit in each frame. He went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, fanning three.

“It seemed like my stuff was working very well today, but they were just guessing right,” Velasquez said. “Dozier was hunting fastballs the whole time. I could have been a bit better with executing fastballs up at the top of the zone. I’m not really happy with the outing.”

Royals starter Carlos Hernandez struggled with his control, walking five and allowing five hits in three-plus innings.

“(Hernandez’s) tempo was a little bit slow,” Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero said. “He was trying to think on too many things at one time. He was not feeling the ball. He couldn’t grip it the way he wanted to. The ball wasn’t doing what he wanted.”

Chicago loaded the bases on consecutive hits to start the fourth before Anderson hit a two-run single, driving Hernandez from the mound.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals OF Michael A. Taylor was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Dairon Blanco was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

White Sox: Continue their road trip in New York where LHP Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA) faces Yankees LHP Nelson Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA). Royals: LHP Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.30 ERA) goes against Twins LHP Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Bobby Witt Jr. not in Royals' Sunday lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Witt is being replaced at shortstop by Nicky Lopez versus Twins starter Bailey Ober. In 154 plate appearances this season, Witt has a .215 batting average with a .649 OPS, 4 home...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson sitting on Saturday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Peterson is being replaced at first base by Rowdy Tellez versus Marlins starter Trevor Rogers. In 76 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .212 batting average with a .664 OPS,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Tempers flare as Yankees beat White Sox 7-5

NEW YORK (AP) — On a steamy afternoon that saw yet another dustup between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox, DJ LeMahieu hit an early grand slam and the New York Yankees beat Chicago 7-5 in a contentious contest Saturday. A week after they scrapped in Chicago when Tim...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports

Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Twins -141, Royals +121; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Kansas City Royals leading the series 1-0. Kansas City has a 14-24 record overall and an 8-13 record in home games. The Royals are 10-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Minnesota is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

2-out hits help Twins clinch series against Royals

The Minnesota Twins used some clutch hitting at the plate on Saturday night, scoring four runs with two outs in a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Twins made a living off two-out hits including Luis Arraez's RBI single in the third inning. With Minnesota ahead 2-0, the Twins scored two more runs with two outs in the sixth with Max Kepler's RBI single and an RBI double from Gary Sanchez.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Royals look to break 4-game losing streak, take on the Diamondbacks

Kansas City Royals (14-26, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-22, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Royals -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Gabe Speier
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Homer
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Contreras (hamstring) exits vs. D-Backs

Willson Contreras exited Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks game at Wrigley Field with right hamstring tightness, the Cubs said. Contreras signaled to the Cubs dugout in the bottom of the third inning, in the middle of Seiya Suzuki's plate appearance. David Ross and a trainer came out to check on him, and Contreras soon left the field.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Royals' Sebastian Rivero sitting Monday

Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rivero is returning to the bench after starting at catcher on Sunday. MJ Melendez is shifting into the backstop role while Carlos Santana starts at designated hitter. Bobby Witt Jr. is returning to the lineup in place of Rivero on Monday to start at shortstop and bat third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Wisdom, Schwindel homer as Cubs rally past Diamondbacks 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel hit consecutive homers against Ian Kennedy in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Sunday to avoid a four-game series sweep. Wisdom had a bouncer go just foul right before he connected for his ninth...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Royals 7 4#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox
NBC Sports

Urshela, Twins overcome 6-run deficit, rally past Royals 7-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning to complete Minnesota’s comeback from a six-run deficit, lifting the Twins over the Kansas City Royals 7-6 Sunday. “That win was pretty special,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It was special in the way it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

909K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy