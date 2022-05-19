Read full article on original website
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff is seeking the top job in the sheriff’s office. Sean O’Brien says he’ll be running for sheriff now that Brooks Bigwarfe announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023. O’Brien started his career in the...
Volunteers sign up to help veterans after 7 News report
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You stepped up!. Earlier this month, Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network told 7 News more volunteers were needed to take veterans to and from appointments. After our report, you took action. The group checked in with us Tuesday to say 10 people from Watertown signed...
Reservations now accepted for Shapiro Award dinner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The...
Amos R. Brooks, 77 of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services as per his request. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
Michelle R. Gentile, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. Gentile, Watertown passed away Sunday, December 13th at her home. She was 55 years old. Calling hours will be Monday December 26th, 2022 from 10 am – 12 noon with a funeral service to follow at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY. She was born March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Allen and Gwyneth Rowland Martin and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1941. She married Howard M. Marks January 8, 1945. Howard died March 2, 2018.
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Requests for proposals (RFPs) on how to reuse the former Watertown Correctional Facility should be fast-tracked, a state commission said in a report released Thursday. The Watertown prison is one of two shuttered state prisons that will be put on the front burner for RFPs....
Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Frawley passed away on Sunday, December 18th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 92 years old. Born on July 17, 1930, in Adams, NY she was the daughter to the late Roy and Laura...
Biomass plant that powers Fort Drum to close in March
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The biomass facility which powers Fort Drum is set to close early next year. More than 2 dozen jobs are there and it supports dozens of logging and trucking jobs in the north country. ReEnergy buys wood chips from local lumber yards and sawmills,...
John H. Conklin, 90, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - John H. Conklin, 90, of Canton, passed away on December 20, 2022, at his home while in the loving care of his family. His family will hold a private service in his honor. Burial will be in Jerusalem Cemetery. John was born on June 11,...
Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92, formerly of Lisbon
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Clayton “Pete” Leon Trudell, 92 years old, formally of Lisbon, NY, born March 26, 1930 in Ellenburg, NY, died peacefully surrounded by his family, December 10th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Mr. Trudell is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle Waldruff Trudell of...
William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 14, 1941, at home on the Kramer Farm in the Town of Rutland to the late Donald Lortie & Bertha (Hassler) Avery. He graduated from Copenhagen High School. He married the late Nancy Day on May 12, 1981, at the United Community Church in Copenhagen. Nancy died on November 28, 2013.
George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - George J. Malbone, 77, of Potsdam, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Care. He is survived by his children, daughters Vicki (Lawrence “Lornie”) Gould of Canton, Cynthia “Cyndi” (Craig) Streit of Canton, Gail (Paul) Rivet of Syracuse, Joanne (James “Jim) Dishaw of Winthrop and a son Robert “Bob” (Karen) Rivet of Albany, ten grandchildren including Alysha (Anthony) Gould of Canton and Billy (Sarah) Gould of Potsdam, and eleven great grandchildren.
Watertown mayor encourages legal action against golf club purchase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor is encouraging residents to pursue legal action over the city’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club. Several residents addressed the city council Monday night about plans to purchase the golf club. It came after many residents showed up to last Monday’s special meeting but were denied a chance to voice their opinions.
Harold R. Reape, 84, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Harold R. Reape, 84, of Glendale Road, Glenfield passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Rome Healthcare. Services will be held in the spring with burial in Old Glendale Cemeter. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Harold’s memory to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield, NY. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc.
Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, Infant, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mazikeen Marie VanTassel, infant daughter of Zachery and Heaven VanTassel, passed away, December 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY. She is survived by her parents; two sisters, Jazmin and Zoey VanTassel; grandparents, Ricky and Patricia VanTassel; many aunts, uncles and other relatives. Services...
Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. Born on January 18, 1927 in Clearfield, PA, daughter of Fred and Pearl L. Catherman Heise, she grew up...
Jodi Premo Wing, 57, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza A and Pneumonia. She had just turned 57 on Dec. 11th. Jodi was special needs and loved dolls, coloring books, bingo, makeup, jewelry, and her little dog, Rose, who let Jodi dress her in cute little outfits. She loved spending time talking on the phone with her cousins and friends as well. She loved walking around town and shopping whenever she could and said “hi” to just about anyone who crossed her path.
Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville, NY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on March 26, 1948, in Baldwinsville, NY, daughter of Adrian and Dorothy (Blake) O’Brien. Stephanie grew up in Baldwinsville, NY where she attended Baker High School.
Rabid raccoon found in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A raccoon in the city of Watertown has tested positive for rabies. The Jefferson County Public Health Service says there were no known human or pet exposures. Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord.
