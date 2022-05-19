ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Delilah’s Maahra Hill To Star In NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’ As OWN Series Has Ended

By Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Maahra Hill , who played the title role in the OWN series Delilah , has been tapped as the female lead opposite Jesse L. Martin in NBC ’s drama pilot The Irrational.

Created by Craig Wright, Delilah premiered in March 2021. It was quietly canceled several months ago, sources tell Deadline, making Hill available for pilots and series.

2022 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

Written by Arika Mittman, The Irrational is based on bestselling author Dan Ariely’s “Predictably Irrational.” The show follows on Alec Baker (Martin), a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Hill will play Marisa, an astute and intelligent FBI agent with a passion for her work who often finds herself teaming up with Alec (Martin) in one way or another.

Martin also is producing the pilot, which will be shot in late May-early June in Vancouver. Mittman executive produces with Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum while Ariely serves as a consultant. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Hill, who has made guest appearances in such series as Black-ish, The L Word: Generation, How to Get Away with Murder, Life in Pieces and Speechless, is repped by manager Avi Simon at Rectangle Entertainment and attorney Grace Kallis at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

