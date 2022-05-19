ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winkler County, TX

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for Friday, May 20, 2022

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

The Texas Department of Transportation issued traffic alerts for Friday, May 20, 2022.

>> WINKLER COUNTY: On Friday, westbound SH 302 will be open from SH 115 to CR 207, but eastbound SH 302 will be closed east and west of the SH 115 intersection from CR 207 to Standard Ave. Westbound SH 302 will be closed from SH 115 to Standard Avenue. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: DPS needs to measure two scenes of previous fatal crashes on Friday. I-20 eastbound at East Loop 250 will be closed @ 9 a.m. for about an hour. Westbound BI-20 will be closed later in the day just east of the Ector County line for about an hour. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: For two weeks starting Monday, May 23, crew will be repairing edges along all of SH 128 in both directions. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph in the work zone. The reduced speed WILL BE enforceable. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate deadly rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Odessa Police Department reported a rollover crash that took place early Saturday morning. Police say that the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:26 am, May 21st, 2022. Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department were sent to the 4600 block of Golder avenue. when they discovered a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver dead after crashing into building

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One man is dead after police say his car rolled over and crashed into several objects before slamming into a building around 5:04 am on Saturday, May 21st, 2022. Midland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning near the 1700 block of W. Industrial Ave. […]
MIDLAND, TX
KSLA

East Texas man no longer missing

LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing. “Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.
CASS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winkler County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rural West Texas Official Arrested, Charged With Stealing Cattle

The top elected official in a rural and sparsely populated West Texas county has been arrested after being accused of stealing cattle. Loving County Judge Skeet Jones, 71, and three other men were arrested on Friday on charges of livestock theft and engaging in organized criminal activity. All four men...
LOVING COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Fire crews continue to battle wildfires in Hill Country and Western Plains

(The Center Square) – A mandatory evacuation remains in place in southern Taylor County as fire crews battle nine active wildfires in Taylor, Wilbarger, Llano, Hamilton, Schleicher, Kimble and San Saba counties. There are currently 250 firefighters from the Texas A&M Forest Service and 190 personnel from out of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Traffic Accident#Standard Ave#Sh 115#Dps
koxe.com

Large Wildfires Burning in the Area

The Texas A & M Forest Service has raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 5 due to a significant increase in fire activity, potential for large fires that are resistant to control and the increased commitment of resources. The largest fire is just south of Abilene –...
ABILENE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted drunk driver arrested after high-speed chase

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and led officers on a brief high-speed chase. Rudy Moreno, 34, has been charged with drunk driving, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license. According to an affidavit, around 1:30 a.m. on May 19, […]
ODESSA, TX
wtaw.com

Midland Man Admits To Brazos County Charges From A Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

A Midland man admits to a drunk driving crash in Bryan in February 2020 that killed a passenger in his car and injured three people in a pickup. According to a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 24 year old Colton Bradley was sentenced to 14 years after pleaded guilty to manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrest for a Late Night Theft Tops Friday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 18 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Friday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 18 arrests on Friday including the following: Lillian Hickenbottom was arrested for class c…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: May 20, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 96 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days. New positive cases are released as part of a weekly report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, May 20, 2022. As of last Thursday’s report, there is […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs19.tv

Why gas prices continue to break records

TYLER, Texas — Friday was another record-breaking day for high gas prices with the statewide average in Texas topping out around $4.29 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, the highest price average ever recorded for Texas according to a recent report on AAA. The report also ranked the city...
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Work Week Begins with Cooler Temperatures and Eventual Rain

As you head out Monday morning, expect cooler temperatures than last week. It will be mostly cloudy and cool with some patches of fog and rain chances are very low. But rain chances ramp up beginning Monday night. Some of the models are suggesting two to four inches of rain...
TEXAS STATE
Jenifer Knighton

Opinion: Texas DFPS culture of falsifying investigation reports and putting children in harm's way

Opinion: State workers apparently can't get their act together despite a decade-long lawsuit against the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. It appears that things are far worse than anyone could imagine. While the foster care situation in Texas continues to deteriorate, and children are still sleeping in hotels, the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) neglectful patterns reach farther than children that are placed in foster care.
TEXAS STATE
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
438
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy