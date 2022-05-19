TxDOT issues traffic alerts for Friday, May 20, 2022

The Texas Department of Transportation issued traffic alerts for Friday, May 20, 2022.

>> WINKLER COUNTY: On Friday, westbound SH 302 will be open from SH 115 to CR 207, but eastbound SH 302 will be closed east and west of the SH 115 intersection from CR 207 to Standard Ave. Westbound SH 302 will be closed from SH 115 to Standard Avenue. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> MIDLAND COUNTY: DPS needs to measure two scenes of previous fatal crashes on Friday. I-20 eastbound at East Loop 250 will be closed @ 9 a.m. for about an hour. Westbound BI-20 will be closed later in the day just east of the Ector County line for about an hour. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX

>> ANDREWS COUNTY: For two weeks starting Monday, May 23, crew will be repairing edges along all of SH 128 in both directions. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph in the work zone. The reduced speed WILL BE enforceable. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX