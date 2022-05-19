ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stayton hires new city manager

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

Stayton has hired Julia Hajduk as its city manager.

Hajduk is the community development director for Sherwood and has been the planning manager for that city.

She has worked as associate planner for Tigard, planner at Springfield and economic development assistant for the Mid-Willamette Valley Council of Governments.

Hadjuk has a bachelor’s degree in geography from Western Oregon University.

The other finalists for the position were The Dalles human resources director Daniel Hunter and Yakima assistant city manager Matthew Selby.

Keith Campbell resigned as Stayton’s city manager in September after eight years to take the same position for Sherwood.

Assistant city manager Alissa Angelo has been the city manager pro tem.

Hajduk will start in the position June 15 and her contract runs through June 30, 2024.

Her contract calls for an annual salary of $142,250. She’ll receive 56 hours of administrative leave each year, plus the city will pay for $1,500 for professional growth and development and pay $3,500 in relocation costs.

The average pay for a city manager in Oregon is $126,300, according to a survey conducted by the League of Oregon Cities. The average for cities of comparable size to Stayton, such as Independence, Monmouth and Silverton, is $137,540.

