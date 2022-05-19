ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Vieira involved in confrontation with fan after Palace defeat at Everton

By Carl Markham
The Independent
 4 days ago

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in a confrontation with a fan on the pitch after the 3-2 defeat at Everton in which he appears to aim a kick at the man taunting him.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s winner with five minutes to go which secured the Toffees’ top-flight status with one match remaining prompted a small pitch invasion and a brief interruption in play but at the final whistle thousands streamed on to the field.

Footage posted on social media shows Vieira, unaccompanied by staff or security, making his way across the pitch towards the away dressing room which is housed in the Park End car park as a result of Covid protocols, when he is confronted by a fan who appears to gesture in the Frenchman’s face.

Vieira responds by first grabbing the man and then swinging a kick at him before other supporters come to his aid and usher him away.

The incident is likely to attract the interest of the Football Association, as are the 85th-minute incursion and the scenes after the final whistle.

Vieira did not comment on the incident, which came to light after his post-match press conference, but Everton counterpart Frank Lampard offered his support.

“I feel for Patrick . I didn’t get him at the end. I would have said, ‘come in with us’ – although he might not have wanted that.

“Of course he ran 80 yards across the pitch and it’s not easy.”

On the pitch invasion itself Lampard said: “It was pure elation of fans who have come on the pitch after avoiding relegation.

“If it is done in the right way let them stay on the pitch, let them have their moment. As long as they behave, no problem.”

Manchester City’s plan was to go 2-0 down against Villa, jokes Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola joked it had been part of his plan all along that Manchester City should fall 2-0 behind against Aston Villa as his side celebrated their fourth Premier League title in five years with a city-centre parade on Monday.A day after City added another incredible comeback story to their history, scoring three goals in six minutes to beat Villa 3-2 and edge out Liverpool by a single point, City shared the moment with thousands of supporters along Deansgate.Guardiola then appeared on stage puffing on his now customary cigar to thank fans.“It was the plan, 0-2, calm, calm,” Guardiola said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dominic Calvert-Lewin reveals struggles and says ‘talking saved my life’

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed he “endured some of the most difficult times” of his career and life this season and said “talking saved my life”.The England international struggled with injuries in the 2021-22 campaign and his club narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.He shared the news on social media, urging young people not to suppress emotions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@domcalvertlewin)“On a personal note I have had to dig deep within myself at times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City’s latest title success is his best yet

Kevin De Bruyne reflected on his best title yet after helping Manchester City to their fourth Premier League success in five seasons.The Belgian playmaker was City’s star man as they held off the challenge of Liverpool in a thrilling run-in before completing the job with a dramatic comeback victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.That De Bruyne ended the campaign widely and comfortably regarded as City’s player of the year speaks volumes for his inspirational qualities, considering that the first half of his campaign was marred by fitness problems.Champions’ Spam part 1! 🤪🏆🫣 pic.twitter.com/vjXQloXukH— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 22, 2022His...
PREMIER LEAGUE
