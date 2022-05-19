ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets, Investors Face Uncertainty Following Mixed Messaging From Fed Chair Jerome Powell

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

It's no secret that the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, are currently facing a major challenge when it comes to maintaining the country's economic stability. On Thursday, the same day the U.S. senate voted to confirm Powell for a second term, the Fed chair acknowledged for the first time, in an interview on NPR's 'Marketplace,' that the prospect of a soft landing for the economy following months of high inflation may be out of the Fed's control. The comment cames after Powell said a soft landing for the economy was possible just a week prior. So how should investors be responding when it comes to managing their portfolios? Joining now to discuss is Emily Green, director of private wealth management for the investment platform, Ellevest, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

