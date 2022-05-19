ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borderlands 3 is free to download until next week

By Jordan Gerblick
 4 days ago
For a limited time, you can grab Borderlands 3 for free via the Epic Games Store. That's because Epic is kicking off its annual "Mega Sale" with a bunch of discounted games as well as this hard-to-resist freebie. The only caveat is that it's limited to the PC version of the...

GamesRadar+

Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin launches next week

Fortnite is adding an Obi-Wan Kenobi cosmetic bundle that'll let you drop down as the Jedi Master starting next week. Epic started teasing the Fortnite Obi-Wan skin just in time for Star Wars Day, May 4, but the collaboration is actually launching fashionably late on Thursday, May 26 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Borderlands 3 Legendaries for true Vault Hunters

Hunt down these Borderlands 3 Legendaries to add some of the best weapons to your Vault Hunting armory. Not only are the best Legendaries extremely powerful, they also come with loads of interesting effects and abilities to help out your treasure hunting. Ridiculous and amazing Borderlands 3 Legendary guns are obviously the main draw, but you'll also be able to grab grenades, shields, class mods, and trinkets to boost your abilities. Finding them all is where the challenge lies, however - some are just lying around, some are mission rewards, and others drop from certain defeating certain bosses. Here are the best Borderlands 3 Legendaries that you should get.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS3 Game Getting Remaster This Year

A popular PS3 game is getting a remaster via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Over the course of the PS3 generation, many great PlayStation IPs got their start, such as Uncharted and The Last Us. Many of these series have lived on through the PS4 and PS5, which is great because the lack of PS3 backward compatibility means they would be stranded otherwise. One of the games, Shatter, isn't as well known as the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, but many hardcore PlayStation fans will remember when it was released in 2009 as a PSN-only game to an impressive 86 on Metacritic. A remaster of this game was released by Netflix in 2022, and now this remaster is coming to the aforementioned platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Hulu is offering three months of service for $3

Did you know that today is National Streaming Day? Don’t worry if you forgot to get your significant other a gift or a card, we all forget these made-up-sounding days. What actually matters for these superfluous holidays is when there’s a tangible benefit, like a good deal. Thankfully, Hulu is offering a special promotion for this occasion, allowing both new and returning subscribers to get an ad-supported plan for $1 per month for the first three months — a savings of about $18.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Kirby 64 has a "game-breaking bug" on Nintendo Switch

If you're having trouble getting through the underwater levels in Kirby 64, don't panic - it's not just you. According to a new post on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, it looks like a "game-breaking bug" is preventing some players from advancing through the game. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 14's broken launcher finally works on Steam Deck

Valve has finally resolved an issue that was preventing Final Fantasy 14 fans from launching the game on Steam Deck. While the developer stopped short of detailing what, exactly, the issue had been to start with, a new update to the experimental branch of the Deck's operating system declares it has "fix[ed] the new Final Fantasy 14 Online launcher".
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Borderlands 3 guide, tips and tricks for Vault Hunting

A Borderlands 3 guide will help aspiring Vault Hunters of any level, skill or experience find their footing as they return to Pandora. Whether it's collectibles, bosses, Shift Codes or more, there's plenty to learn, loot and kill - or in some cases, all three at once!. Whatever the question,...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: "a feature-packed macro monster"

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro is, as you might have guessed, the next step from the brand's recognizable K70 MK2 gaming keyboard. There's no doubt about it, this is a deck for competitive players. With a tournament-ready feature set, and super speedy response times, everything about the K70 RGB Pro is designed with speed in mind. That goes a long way to explain the lofty $169.99 price tag - a cost that will likely lock out many everyday players. Where other K70 gaming keyboards tick all the right boxes, however, the RGB Pro ticks them all more.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

PlayStation's priority with the new PS Plus is adding "high-caliber games"

PlayStation says its priority with the new PlayStation Plus subscription service is adding "high-caliber games." In a new PlayStation blog post, the company marks the release of the new PlayStation Plus service in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, as well its launch in Japan next week. In the article, PlayStation exec Veronica Rogers writes:
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

The Biggest Video Games Releasing in May 2022: 'Dolmen' Out Now

With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, there are a ton of great games releasing this month for the Sony PS5, PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact update 2.7 brings Yelan, more of The Chasm, and a new Archon quest with Xiao

Genshin Impact update 2.7 includes two new characters, original and revamped minigames and events, and a new Archon quest set in Liyue's Chasm and featuring Xiao. After recently confirming that the delayed update will now launch on May 31, developer Hoyoverse officially unveiled the patch during a showcase that aired earlier today. As always, the show included three limited-time redemption codes collectively worth 300 Primogems and some other materials, so be sure to cash them in via the official site as soon as possible (hit "redeem code" under "more" in the main navigation bar). The 2.7 redemption codes are:
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

V Rising offline mode will be available "some time"

Right now V Rising does not have an offline mode, but it is apparently going to have one added in an update very soon. There is a little bit of a miscommunication here: V Rising currently says on its Steam page that players can "play solo locally", but there's no option for that right now, requiring players to be on servers at all times, even if there's nobody else on them and they're playing by themselves. We'll explain more about this momentarily, but right now, the TL:DR version is: no, there is no offline mode for V Rising.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring gets full co-op this week thanks to the creator of Sekiro Online

Elden Ring is getting a much more robust co-op mode thanks to a modder, and you'll be able to play it as soon as this week. The Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod will enter public beta on May 27. It allows up to four players to seamlessly explore the open world, defeat bosses, and make progress without the limitations of the normal co-op system. It runs through a separate launcher that does not make use of Easy Anti-Cheat, and does not rely on FromSoftware's own matchmaking systems, which the dev expects will keep players from being banned for using the mod.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best SSD for gaming 2022

If you're in the market for the best SSD for gaming then you have more than a few options in front of you with varying sequential performance depending on the form factor. In 2022, the fastest, and arguably most popular, options, are Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs which are able to exceed rates of over 7,000 MB/s in some instances.
COMPUTERS
